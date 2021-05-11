Not long ago, there were rumours which started doing rounds on the internet that Chhota Rajan had passed away due to the virus. However, AIIMS officials later dismissed the reports of his death. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Underworld don Chhota Rajan who was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Services (AIIMS) hospital after getting diagnosed with COVID-19 has been discharged. The officials in the AIIMS have confirmed that Rajan, who went to the hospital on April 25 has now recovered.

Not long ago, there were rumours which started doing rounds on the internet that Chhota Rajan had passed away due to the virus. However, AIIMS officials later came out and dismissed the rumours of his death. ANI quoted an AIIMS official saying, "Underworld don Chhota Rajan is still alive. He is admitted at AIIMS for treatment of COVID-19."

The 61-yr-old gangster Chhota Rajan aka Rajendra Sadashiv Nikalje who was kept in Delhi's Tihar jail ever since he was deported from Indonesia in 2015, had tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 infection in April. And due to the same, the underworld don had also failed to appear before a sessions court in Delhi.

Talking about the rumours, people probably got confused as gangster-turned-politician Mohammad Shahabuddin, who was also at Tihar jail, passed away due to the COVID-19 virus.

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Chhota Rajan was working with Dawood Ibrahim since 1984 and was arrested in Bali, based on a Red Corner Notice from Interpol. In 2015, he was handed over to India.

In January 2021, the underworld don was sentenced to two years of imprisonment in connection with an extortion case by a sessions court in Mumbai.

Also, Rajan was acquitted by a special CBI court in Mumbai recently in regards to the murder of Hanif Kadawala, an accused in the 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts case.

