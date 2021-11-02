New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Former Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh has resigned from the Congress Party in a letter to Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday. Days after announcing his individual party, Captain Amarinder has also announced the name of his new Party 'Punjab Lok Congress' after resigning.

Captain took his Twitter to share the information and wrote, "I have today sent my resignation to @INCIndiaPresident Ms. Sonia Gandhi ji, listing my reasons for the resignation."

He further added, "Punjab Lok Congress is the name of the new party. The registration is pending approval with the @ECISVEEPThe party symbol will be approved later."

Captain wrote a seven-page resignation letter to Sonia and highlighted concerns over Congress’s decision to appoint Navjot Singh Sidhu as Punjab Congress President.

"Sidhu's only claim to fame was that he would abuse me & my govt...he was patronised by Rahul&Priyanka, while you chose to turn a blind eye to shenanigans of this gentleman who was aided & abetted by Harish Rawat, perhaps most dubious individual," reads Captain letter to Congress President.

Singh had resigned in September as the chief minister and had announced that he will be quitting the Congress after months of a rift with Congress state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

He had resigned ahead of Congress legislature party meeting which was called amid unending factional battles in the ruling Congress in the state. Singh was replaced by Charanjit Singh Channi as the chief minister of the state.

