Day Before Delhi Mayoral Election, AAP Vs LG Intensifies Over Appointment Of Presiding Officer

AMID the ongoing tussle between Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Saxena on Thursday picked a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader as temporary speaker to preside over the election of a mayor on Friday. Despite the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) recommendation, the LG made the decision.

Delhi LG Saxena named BJP Councilor Satya Sharma as pro-tem speaker instead of the AAP member recommended by the Delhi government. The Delhi Government recommended party member Mukesh Goyal. Sharma was the mayor of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation before all the corporations were merged into the National Capital. Goyal, the AAP candidate, is the seniormost councillor in the new civic body.

After the announcement by the LG, the AAP accused the BJP of destroying all democratic traditions.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also accused the Lt. Governor of bypassing the Delhi government and interfering with government administrative functions.

"It is the tradition that the senior most member of House is nominated as pro-tem Speaker or presiding officer. But BJP is hell bent destroying all democratic traditions and Institutions," AAP MLA Saurabh Bhardwaj tweeted.

For the post of mayor, there is a tough competition between three names- Shelly Oberoi and Ashu Thakur fielded by the AAP and Rekha Gupta from the BJP. Meanwhile, for deputy mayor post Aaley Mohammad Iqbal and Jalaj Kumar (AAP), and Kamal Bagri (BJP) are in the running.

The AAP won the first municipal election after the redrawing of constituencies and the merger of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi before the civic polls last year. The AAP defeated the BJP in 134 of the National Capital's 250 wards, propelling it to second place. The BJP won 104 seats and the Congress won nine seats in the polls.