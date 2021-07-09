The decision to cap the number of tourists came a day after a video went viral on the internet which showed massive crowd bathing in the top holiday destinations of Mussoorie.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Amid the concern over the massive crowds thronging to Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh as the COVID-19 cases started receding, the Uttarakhand government on Thursday capped the limit of tourists to visit the famous Kempty Falls in Mussoorie.

The decision to cap the number of tourists came a day after a video went viral on the internet which showed massive crowd bathing in the top holiday destinations of Mussoorie. The video of 'Kempty Falls' raised many eyebrows as no one was seen wearing a mask and social distancing norms were flouted.

As per the new order by the Mussoorie Administration, only 50 tourists will be allowed to bathe at the Kempty falls with a maximum permissible time of 30 minutes. According to the District Magistrate Iva Ashish Shrivastava, "the district administration has taken the decision in view of the COVID-19 pandemic".

The district magistrate further said that an air horn will be blown to signal the exit time of the people. "There will be a time limit of 30 minutes for each bather, she said, adding "an air horn will be used to signal the exit time".

Watch the video here:

Various tourist destinations have spotted a large number of crowds in places such as Kuldi Bazar and Mall Road. Nanital also witnessed the same situation where hundreds were seen flouting the COVID protocols. Despite the looming threat of the third wave of Covid-19, videos and pictures of long queues of private vehicles, overcrowded tourist locations have raised alarm.

Recently, a similar video posted on social media showed a little boy walking on a crowded street and scolding everyone who was walking without a mask in Dharamshala. The video was originally shared on Instagram and later on Twitter as well.

In the video, the child, who was seen without slippers but was wearing a face mask, warned everyone about the deadly COVID-19 and asked them to wear their face masks. The five-year-old kid named Amit has now been made the local police’s mascot for coronavirus protocols.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan