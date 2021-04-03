Maharashtra COVID Restrictions: The state Health Department said that 37,821 COVID-19 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours with which the total number of recoveries in the state reached 24.95 lakh.

Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: Maharashtra on Saturday reported its biggest single-day spike of 49,447 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state's caseload to 29.52 lakh. The state government also said that 277 fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, taking Maharashtra's death toll to 55,656.

The Maharashtra Health Department also said that 37,821 COVID-19 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours with which the total number of recoveries in the state reached 24.95 lakh, a recovery rate of 84.49 per cent.

As per the Maharashtra Health Department, the state has 4.01 lakh active coronavirus cases while over 21.57 lakh and 18,994 people are in home institutional quarantine respectively.

Mumbai remained the highest contributor to Maharashtra's tally with nearly 9,100 fresh coronavirus cases. India's financial capital was followed by Thane and Palghar. Meanwhile, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg and Pune continue to report a spike in coronavirus cases.

The biggest spike in Maharashtra comes a day after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray warned that his government might impose another lockdown in the state as cases are rising continuously. Thackeray, in his virtual address on Friday, said that appropriate COVID norms are not being followed in Maharashtra which is the main reason for the rise in coronavirus cases.

On Saturday morning, Thackeray once again warned of another lockdown and said that a decision on imposing stringent measures to tackle the pandemic will be taken soon. He also said that his government is considering diverting all industrial use oxygen supply for medical use.

"If there comes a time when someone's livelihood has to be snatched, there is bound to be anguish. But if there is a dilemma on whether to save a life or a job, then it is important to give priority to life," Thackeray, as reported by news agency PTI, said.

"We have been telling people since last one year. I feel that if all people, be it private offices or shops, had implemented our directives of staggered duty hours, then maybe the situation would not have reached such an alarming level," Thackeray added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma