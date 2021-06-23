The drop came after the 'Super Monday' when India administered 86,16,373 COVID-19 vaccine doses, the highest-ever single day vaccination in the world so far. Thus India has vaccinated more than the population of New Zealand in a single day.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A day after India administered more than 88 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses, the vaccination drive took a hit on Tuesday when 54.24 lakh people were vaccinated against the COVID-19. The significant drop in vaccination raises several concerns including whether such a large scale vaccination drive is sustainable or not.

According to the data by the Union Health Ministry, around 54.4 lakh COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered across the country. Of the total, 32,81,562 vaccine doses were administered as the first dose and 71,655 vaccine doses given as the second dose in the age group 18-44 years. Cumulatively, over 6,55,38,687 people in the same age group across 37 states and UTs have received their first dose and over 14,24,612 have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.

The drop came after the 'Super Monday' when India administered 86,16,373 COVID-19 vaccine doses, the second highest-ever single day vaccination in the world so far. Thus India has vaccinated more than the population of New Zealand in a single day.

Madhya Pradesh, which recorded a maximum number of inoculations on Monday with 16,73,858 COVID-19 vaccine doses, cut back drastically on daily vaccinations, hitting a low of nearly 5,000 doses on Tuesday. From 37,904 on June 15, the number of jabs dropped to 4,098 on June 20. On June 21, the state recorded 16,95,592 vaccine doses administered.

The drop in the number of vaccine doses being administered daily raises concerns over the sustainability of India large scale vaccination drive. To achieve the Centre's target of vaccinating the entire country by this year's end, over 97 lakh vaccine doses needed to be administered daily, however, the disparities in daily vaccinations and the current supply situation have raised posed several questions on whether the government's target will be achieved.

Meanwhile, the government claims that it has the capacity to store and administer the required number of vaccine doses daily. Dr NK Arora, Chairman of NTAGI (National Advisory Group on Immunisation), said, "The government aims to vaccinate 1 crore people each day. And we have the capacity of stocking 1.25 crore doses each day".

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan