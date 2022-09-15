Day After Meeting Nitish Kumar, Prashant Kishor Triggers Reunion Buzz With Cryptic Tweet

Amid speculations of a possible reunion with Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar, election strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor on Thursday posted a cryptic tweet. This tweet came after the Bihar Chief Minister and Prashant Kishor met in Patna on Tuesday night. While Nitish Kumar indicated that the meeting was "normal and not of any political significance", Kishor posted two lines from Rashmirathi, written by Ramdhari Singh 'Dinkar'.

तेरी सहायता से जय तो मैं अनायास पा जाऊंगा,⁰आनेवाली मानवता को, लेकिन, क्या मुख दिखलाऊंगा?



…दिनकर — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) September 15, 2022



Kishor and the Bihar chief minister have been at odds since the latter's return to the Mahagathbandhan. However, Kishor's unannounced meeting with Nitish Kumar sparked speculation about a possible reunion between Nitish Kumar and Kishor. When asked about the significance of the meeting, Kumar told reporters, "It was a normal meeting. There was not much to it. He was brought along by Pavan Varma, who had met me a couple of days earlier too."



The political strategist took to Twitter and compared his victory post alliance with Nitish Kumar and also talked about the faith of people in him.



"Teri sahayta se jai toh main anayaas paa jaunga, aanewali maanavta ko, lekin, kya mukh dikhlaunga? (With your help, I will get the victory spontaneously; but, for humanity to come, what face will I show?) " Kishor tweeted.



Amidst the political buzz about the possible alliance between Nitish Kumar and Prashant Kishor, this tweet may be seen as a denial of the speculation.



Kishor was instrumental in brokering an alliance between Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal (United) for the 2015 assembly elections. He was later inducted into JD(U) in 2018 and was quickly promoted to national vice president. However, Kishor was sacked due to his opposition to the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).



Later, Kishor resumed his work as a poll strategist, assisting the Mamta Banerjee government in retaining power in West Bengal and defeating the BJP in the hotly contested 2021 assembly elections. Following the announcement of the results, Kishor stated that he would no longer work as an election strategist.



A year later, he launched "Jan Suraaj," a mass outreach programme in Bihar that is likely to culminate in the formation of a political party.