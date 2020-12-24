Karnataka Coronavirus News: The night curfew imposed in Karnataka has been withdrawn by the BS Yediyurappa government after reviewing the situation in the state.

Bangalore | Jagran News Desk: The Karnataka government on Thursday withdrew its order of imposing night curfew in the state after reviewing the situation "on the suggestion of Technical Advisory Committee", said the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

The BS Yediyurappa-led BJP government had on Wednesday imposed a night curfew in Karnataka from December 25 to January 2 between 11 pm to 5 am amid concerns over the new strain of the deadly COVID-19 infection. The state government had also issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the night curfew in the state.

Earlier, state health minister K Sudhakar had said that the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) has advised the Karnataka government to impose a night curfew ahead of Christmas and New Year to control the spread of the novel coronavirus in the state.

The state government had even said that a number of people who returned from the United Kingdom (UK) have tested positive for coronavirus, adding that their samples "are undergoing further tests to determine if they have contracted the new variant of the virus".

"Hence, it is necessitated to take additional containment measures to combat the spread of the new variant of SARS-Cov 2. Therefore, in the exercise of the powers, conferred under Section 24 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the undersigned in capacity of the chairman, state executive committee, hereby directs imposition of a night curfew from 11 pm to 5 am, starting December 24. The curfew will end at 5 am on January 2, 2021," the state government said on Wednesday.

The UK had reported about a new strain of coronavirus earlier this month and had warned that it spreads 70 per cent faster. Following this, the Health Ministry held a meeting on Monday and the Centre temporarily suspended flight from the UK. The Centre has also issued SOPs for flyers returning from the UK and said that all passengers will have to undergo mandatory COVID-19 testing at the airports.

"This variant is defined by a set of 17 changes or mutations. One of the most significant...changes...may result in the virus becoming more infectious and spreading more easily between people," the government had said in a statement.

