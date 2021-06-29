Reports suggest that upon interrogation Abrar revealed that he had stash of weapons hidden at a house in Maloora in Parimpora, on the outskirts of Srinagar. The Police said that Abrar was then taken to the house to recover the weapon where a Pakistani terrorist already hiding inside opened fire.

Srinagar | Jagran News Desk: Top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Nadeem Abrar, arrested a day earlier on Monday from Kashmir’s Budgam was killed in an encounter in Srinagar’s Parimpora on Tuesday, news agency PTI quoted Jammu and Kashmir Police as saying. Other than Abrar, a Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist too was eliminated by security forces in the same operation at Malhoora site at Srinagar’s outskirts in Parimpora.

Police added that heavy ammunition was recovered from the site of encounter, including two AK-47s.

Encounter after arrest – sequence of events

IGP Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar called Nadeem Abrar’s arrest “big success”. “Top LeT commander Nadeem Abrar arrested. He was involved in several killings. Big success for us,” Vijay Kumar wrote on Twitter.

According to news agency PTI, Abrar and another suspect were arrested at a checkpoint at Parimpora on the outskirts of Srinagar. Security forces found a pistol and a grenade in the possession of the due.

The Police said that Abrar was the person behind the killing of three Central Police Force (CRPF) personnel earlier this year at Lawaypora. After his arrest, Abrar was reportedly questioned by Jammu-Kashmir Police, CRPF as well as the Army. Reports suggest that upon interrogation Abrar revealed that he had stash of weapons hidden at a house in Maloora in Parimpora, on the outskirts of Srinagar. The Police said that Abrar was then taken to the house to recover the weapon.

Reports add that upon reaching the site, a Pakistani terrorist who was hiding inside opened fire and in the ensuing gunfight Abrar also got hit.

A CRPF assistant commandant got critically injured during the encounter as well as a CRPF sub-inspector and a CRPF constable also suffered injuries during the encounter. Pakistani terrorist hiding inside was neutralised by the forces once the reinforcements reached the spot.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma