New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: A day after China accepted the casualties of PLA soldiers in Galwan Valley clash with India in June last year, the Chinese government-affiliated media agency Shen Shiwei on Saturday released a propaganda video showing the visuals of the clash during the border face-off between the Indian Army and Chinese PLA.

The video posted by Shen Shiwei on Twitter showed large numbers of troops from both sides crossing a river in biting cold and meeting at the banks of the river. The video later showed some soldiers from both sides pushing each other to go back to their respective sides. Another part of the video showed soldiers with flashlights, shields and batons standing on the edge of the cliff in the night.

The video shared by Shen Shiwei allegedly claimed that Indian soldiers trespassed the Chinese side of the border in the eastern Ladakh area, where the clash took place in June last year. 20 Indian Army soldiers were martyred in the face-off. China initially denied any casualties suffered during the clash, but Indian believes that around 40 PLA soldiers also lost their lives in the clash.

After months of denial, the People's Liberation Army (PLA) on Friday for the first time accepted that a least five Chinese soldiers were killed in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley clash in June last year with the Indian Army. The Central Military Commission of China (CMC) also recognised and awarded honorary titles and first-class merit citations posthumously to the 5 soldiers for their sacrifice in the border confrontation.

Meanwhile, after completing the disengagement process from both the north and south banks of Pangong Lake, India and China are set to hold the 10th round of Corps Commander level talks today on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Moldo. The two sides will discuss disengagement from other friction points after disengagement from both Northern and Southern banks of Pangong Lake.

The disengagement of troops of the Indian Army and China's People's Liberation Army from the Line of Actual Control was reached after sustained negotiations at the military and diplomatic level, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) last week.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan