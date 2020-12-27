New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's aide Abdul Majeed Kutty was arrested by Gujarat Police's Anti Terrorism squad from Jamshedpur in Jharkhand on Saturday night. Kutty was involved in a case related to explosives and arms sent by Dawood at the behest of a Pakistani agency to carry out bomb blast in Gujarat and Maharashtra on Republic Day in 1997, an ATS official said, as reported by news agency ANI.

Kutty, who was absconding from the past 24 years, was involved in gathering 106 pistols, around 750 cartridges and about 400 kilograms of RDX to carry out to the terror activities in 1996.

Kutty was nabbed from his car near Mango chowk in Jamshedpur by a joint team of Mango police and Gujarat ATS, said Dr M Tamil Vanan, senior Superintendent of Police of Jamshedpur, as reported by Hindustan Times.

"Gujarat ATS had come to the city on Friday morning and sought our cooperation for verifying the address and other details of Md Kamal, son of Haroon Rashid. A joint team of Mango police and Gujarat ATS nabbed him from his car near Mango chowk late last evening.

During interrogation, the police found that the nabbed person was a member of an international criminal gang who was living wuth a fake passport in Malaysia, Dubai, and Bangkok before coming to Jamshedpur.

"Abdul Majeed Kutty was hiding in the Sahara City complex under Mango PS for the past few years under the fake name of Kamal while his real name is Abdul Majeed Kutty. He was wanted by Gujarat ATS for over two decades. Gujarat ATS has left the city taking along the arrested accused," the SSP added.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja