New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After years of denial, Pakistan has finally admitted that India's most wanted terrorist Dawood Ibrahim lives in Karachi. The admission from Pakistan came in a list of 88 banned terrorist groups. Pakistan has also imposed financial sanctions on Dawood, a move seen by many as an eyewash to avoid FATF blacklisting over terror financing.

Dawood Ibrahim, a notorious gangster-turned terrorist is prime accused in 1993 Mumbai serial bomb blasts. India has long been demanding Pakistan to handover the terrorist but the Islamabad always maintained that it was not sheltering the terrorist behind the Mumbai serial blasts.

According to a notification issued by the Pakistani Foreign Ministry, Dawood Ibrahim is residing in White House, Karachi. His address mentioned in the list of banned terrorists is house number 37, street number 30, housing authority, Karachi.

The list also includes 2008 Mumbai terrorist attack mastermind and Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed, Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar and Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi. The Pakistani government has reportedly seized their properties and bank accounts to check terror financing in a bid to avoid blacklisting by Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

Earlier, in June this year, the FATF had extended the 'Grey' listing of Pakistan after it failed to implement 13 of 27 measures suggested by the terror financing and money laundering watchdog. Pakistan's progress on its Action Plan would be evaluated in the next FATF plenary meeting to be held in October 2020.

