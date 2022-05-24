Mumbai | Jagran News Desk: In a major revelation strengthening India’s case that the neighbouring country harbours terrorists, underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's nephew Alishah Parkar has revealed to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) that India's most-wanted fugitive gangster, Dawood, is presently living in Pakistan's capital city of Karachi, news agency ANI reported.

Alishah Parkar further revealed to ED that his family and he aren't in contact with Dawood, however, the underworld don's wife Mehajabin contacts his wife and sisters during festivals. Parkar was questioned by ED officials in Mumbai on Monday, regarding the gangs active in Mumbai and other areas of the country. Alishah is the son of Dawood's sister, Haseena Parkar, who died in 2014 after suffering a heart attack.

“Dawood Ibrahim is my maternal uncle and he used to live on the fourth floor of the Dambarwala building in south Mumbai till 1986. I have heard from various sources and relatives that Dawood Ibrahim is in Karachi,” Parkar said in his statement.

“I was not born when he moved to Karachi and neither I nor my family members are in touch with him. Occasionally, on Eid, Diwali and other festive occasions, Mrs Mehjabeen Dawood Ibrahim and my maternal uncle get in touch with my wife Ayesha and my sisters,” he added.

Parkar also disclosed the activities of his late mother and said that she was involved in financial transactions with Dawood Ibrahim for a long time. He also mentioned Salim Patel who was one of his mother's associates. Salim Patel was an onion trader and dabbled in property dealings with his mother.



"My mother was actually a housewife but she used to do some small financial dealings for livelihood. She used to get rent from the properties owned by her. She used to lend sums ranging from Rs 3 to 5 lakh to people who needed funds for their business. For the same, she used to receive profit as agreed on a case-to-case basis".

Dawood Ibrahim's nephew Alishah Parkar has given a statement to ED under Section 50 of the PMLA Act during the investigation of the PMLA case against Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik. Alishah further said that Haseena Parkar and Salim Patel had settled the dispute in Goawala Building and took over part of the compound by opening an office there.

Alishah added that later, Parkar sold a portion of the Goawala Building controlled by her to Nawab Malik. He was not aware of the money paid by Nawab Malik to his mother and Patel, the charge sheet pointed out.

A special court on Friday took cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate's charge sheet against Nationalist Congress Party's leader Nawab Malik and said there is prima facie evidence to indicate Malik was directly and knowingly involved in the money laundering and criminal conspiracy with others to usurp Goawala compound in Kurla. The court has issued a process against him and the 1993 bomb blast case accused Sardar Shahwali Khan, who is also named in the case.



(With ANI Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan