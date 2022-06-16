New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Directorate of Advertising and Visual Publicity (DAVP) of the Government of India has been renamed to Bureau of Outreach and Communication (BOC). The name change of DAVP was announced in December 2017, however, it came into effect on 1st April 2018. To know about the government's motive behind changing the name of DAVP, Dainik Jagran spoke to Satyendra Prakash, Principal Director-General of Central Bureau of Communication, Government of India, Satyendra Prakash.

What is the reason behind changing the name of DAVP to Bureau of Outreach and Communication?

The government has always followed the policy of Minimum Government, Maximum Governance. Under this policy, work has been done to link different institutions together, so that the information and policies of the government can be delivered to the people in a better way. This is the reason why the Regional Outreach Bureau and Field Outreach Bureau have been renamed as Central Bureau of Communication. Apart from this, the Government of India has merged three divisions -- Directorate of Advertising and Visual Publicity (DAVP), Directorate of Field Publicity (DFP) and Song and Drama Division (S&DD) -- into the Central Bureau of Communication (CBC) on 14 June 2022.

There has been a lot of change in the media industry after the advent of social media and digital media? In such a situation, with what kind of strategy will the BOC proceed?

Of course, the media industry has changed a lot in the past decade. In the current era, new means of communication like digital portals and OTT platforms have come along with print and electronic. Despite this, there are many such areas in India, where there is still scope for direct dialogue. Information is being disseminated in these areas through folk songs, street plays, meetings and exhibitions. In these areas, the government is making the media technology-friendly.

Earlier, a circulation-based advertisement was given in print. But what criteria is BOC setting for advertising in the current digital age?

In the years 2016 and 2020, the government fixed a minimum guideline for advertising, under which it was decided to give advertisements to only those newspapers whose employees were given EPF. Also, where printing press is present and coloured pages are being published in newspapers. Apart from this, BOC is working on giving advertisements to the digital website and OTT platform and also working towards fixing the advertisement rate.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan