'Daughters Are Not Liability', Says Supreme Court In Maintenance Matter

The Supreme Court on Friday, while hearing a matter related to the payment of maintainance to a woman by father said that daughters are no liability. This came after the counsel from the man's side mentioned that woman is a liability.

The observation from the bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and A S Bopanna referred to Article 14 of the Constitution which deals with equality before law. "Daughters are not a liability," Justice Chandrachud observed.

Earlier, in October 2020, the apex court noted that the counsel appearing for the applicants had stated that no amount was paid towards the arrears of maintenance computed at Rs 8,000 per month for the daughter and Rs 400 per month for the wife after April 2018.

"In order to enable the court to have a factual report on whether the order for the payment of maintenance has been complied with, we request the registrar (judicial) to prepare a factual report after ascertaining the position from the counsel appearing on behalf of the petitioners and the respondent," the court had said in its May order.

The court also said to prepare the report of the registrar (judicial) within eight weeks.

Meanwhile, during the time of hearing on Friday, the bench was informed that the woman is a lawer and has also cleared prelims of a judicial services exam.

The court observed that the woman should concentrate on her exams so that she is not dependent on her father.

The court after being told that the father and daughter had not talked to each-other in a while, suggested they talk. The bench also asked the man to pay Rs 50,000 to his daughter by August 8.

