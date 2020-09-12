The daughter of retired Navy officer Madan Sharma, who was allegedly beaten by Shiv Sena leaders over a forward message, has lashed out at the Maharashtra government and demanded President's rule in the state.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The daughter of retired Navy officer Madan Sharma, who was allegedly beaten by Shiv Sena leaders over a forward message, has lashed out at the Maharashtra government and demanded President's rule in the state. The daughter, Sheela Sharma, alleged that his father received threats for forwarding a message criticizing Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. She also claimed that after the attack, the police came to their residence to take her father.

"My father received threats for forwarding a message. A number of people from Shiv Sena attacked him. Later, police came to our residence and insisted on taking my father with them," she said.

She said that the Shiv Sena workers had told his father that they only wanted to talk to him but when he went down to meet them, they attacked him. "There is no humanity left here. President's rule must be imposed," the enraged daughter said.

According to the reports, the retired Navy officer had forwarded a message to his society's WhatsApp group. Soon, a Shiv Sena leader named Kamlesh Kadam called him and asked his name and address. Later in the day, Kadam called the 65-year-old ex-Navy officer outside his apartment in Mumbai's Kandivalli East.

When Sharma reached there, a group of men attacked him. A CCTV footage of the incident showed Sharma going out to meet them and then rushing back inside the building. A group of men also followed and dragged him outside. He sustained several injuries on his face and eyes.

Talking about the incident, Sharma said, "8-10 persons attacked and beat me up today, after I received threatening calls for a message that I had forwarded. I have worked for the nation my entire life. A government like this should not exist," the retired navy officer told news agency ANI.

An FIR has also been registered in Samta Nagar Police Station against the Shiv Sena leader Kamlesh Kadam and his 8-10 associates for beating up the former Navy officer. Kadam has also been arrested by the police.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma