‘Dangerous Scenario Where Judges…’: SC Judge Who Heard Nupur Sharma Pleas Flags ‘Personal Attack’

Supreme Court Justice J B Pardiwala who was part of the bench that slammed the BJP's Nupur Sharma for her comments on Prophet Muhammed on Sunday made strong remarks about personal attacks on judges for their judgments. "Personal attacks on judges for their judgements lead to a dangerous scenario," said Justice JB Pardiwala.

The remarks by Justice Pardiwala came at an event amid an uproar by a section over the strong oral observations of a vacation bench, in which he was a member, against suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma for her controversial comments against Prophet Mohammed. The apex court had said that her "loose tongue" has "set the entire country on fire" and she should apologise.

In India which cannot be defined as a completely mature or defined democracy, social media is employed frequently to politicise purely legal and constitutional issues: Supreme Court judge Justice JB Pardiwala pic.twitter.com/PslsZkrL6y — ANI (@ANI) July 3, 2022

In his address, Justice JB said, "Justice Pardiwala said, "Personal attacks on judges for their judgments lead to a dangerous scenario where the judges have to think about what media thinks instead of what the law really thinks. This harms the rule of law. Social and digital media is primarily resorted to expressing personalised opinions more against the judges, rather than a constructive critical appraisal of their judgments. This is what is harming the judicial institution and lowering its dignity."

He added, "The remedy of judgments does not lie with social media but with higher courts in the hierarchy. Judges never speak through their tongue, only through their judgments. In India, which cannot be defined as a completely mature or defined democracy, social media is employed frequently to politicize purely legal and constitutional issues."

Justice Pardiwalwa said a section of people, possessing half-truths, and scrutinising the judicial process "are a real challenge to the dispensation of justice through the rule of law.

"This is where digital and social media needs to be mandatorily regulated in the country to preserve the rule of law and our Constitution. Attacks on judges for their judgments lead to a dangerous scenario," he said.

Citing cases of serious offences, Justice Pardiwala said the immense power of social and digital media is resorted to precipitating a perception of guilt or innocence of the accused even before the trial is over.

Justice Pardiwala said he was a firm believer of the rule of law had no exceptions and that the opinion of the public hardly mattered when it came to judicial verdicts and added judicial verdicts could not be reflections of the influence of public opinion on the court.