Dalit Family Asked To Serve 'Branded Tea' To Karnataka CM Bommai, Alleges Congress

CONGRESS shared a video on Thursday that appeared to show officials ordering a Dalit family to give the Chief Minister, Basavaraj Bommai, and BJP leader B S Yediyurappa only branded and packaged tea powder instead of regular tea.

At the same time, Bommai, Yediyurappa, Water Resources Minister Govind Karjol, Tourism Minister Anand Singh, and other BJP leaders had breakfast in a home in Kamalapura, Vijayanagara district. The Chief Minister's office later posted videos and pictures of their breakfast on social media.

Today, the "Grand Old Party" shared a video on its Twitter account purporting to show authorities giving the family instructions before Bommai and his colleagues arrived.

In the video, a representative and a police sub-inspector can be heard agreeing to take the sample.

"… Get 250 grams of…any company’s tea. Keep other tea dust separately. Don’t use it. Get the company (branded) items," the official is purportedly telling the family in the video.

The video ended with a local newspaper report saying that the Dalit family was instructed by the authorities to only use branded products. The Chief Minister and others were allegedly given only packaged drinking water, according to the video.

"The real mentality of the Sangh Parivar has been exposed in the Chief Minister’s ‘Dalit house meal’ farce. Meals at Dalits’ home had been an insult for the BJP, now it suspects it too. Did the PayCM Basavaraj Bommai entered Dalits’ houses to insult Dalits? Is BJP so suspicious of Dalits?" the Congress tweeted.

The PayCM is the term coined by Congress to accuse the Chief Minister of running a corrupt government where a hefty commission is charged for public works.

There was no immediate reaction from the BJP to this tweet.

(With Agency Inputs)