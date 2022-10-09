Dalit Woman Gangraped By Family Priest And Others In Rajasthan's Alwar

IN YET another shocking incident a 25-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly raped by a group of men, including a priest in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, police were quoted saying by news agency PTI.

Identified as Sanjay Sharma, the accused was a family priest of the victim, the police informed adding that he used to perform prayers for her family.

According to the complaint, the accused not only raped her but also taped the incident finding her alone at home. He later extorted money from her and raped her again with others, said North DSP Chhavi Sharma.

The DSP further added that the accused gave sedatives to the victim which made her unable to recall the incident and tell how many people were actually involved in the act.

The victim also claimed that she was held captive by the accused and was raped several times in the last one month. The accused, meanwhile, used to inject her with sedatives while she was held captive.

Meanwhile, her husband filed a missing complaint against the victim when she did not return home. Following the complaint, the accused dropped her outside a police station on September 27.

Police registered an FIR based on a complaint filed on October 7 and the accused are being searched for. Sharma also mentioned that the medical examination of the victim has been done and statements have been recorded.

Earlier, a similar incident was reported in Rajasthan's Alwar district when a 17-year-old was allegedly gang-raped by eight men.

According to the police the men taped the video of the rape and had blackmailed the victim to extort money from her. Reportedly, the accused persons had already extorted Rs 50,000 from the victim and had demanded Rs 2,50,000 more for not uploading the video over the internet.

Meanwhile, according to the National Crime Bureau (NCRB) 2021 data released on August 29, 2022, the country reported an average of 86 rapes daily. Rajasthan ranked one on the list with the state witnessing 6,337 rape cases being reported.

However, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot mentioned that the 'rise in crime' and 'increase in registration of crime by police' are "two different things".

He also said that the rise in cases was due to the mandatory registrations of FIRs in every case even when half of the cases later turns out to be false.

(With inputs from agencies)