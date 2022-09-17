Dalit Minor Girl Found Dead In UP’s Badaun; Family Alleges Foul Play By Police

The body of a minor Dalit girl was recovered near the railway line in Faizganj Behta police station area of Budaun district on Saturday, police said.

However, The girl's family claims she was murdered following a rape.

According to police, the body of a 15-year-old girl was discovered in a village in the Faizganj Behata police station area on Saturday morning and was sent for a postmortem.

The family alleged that the police took the body without informing them and sent it to the post-mortem facility, and that they only found out about the incident after the police summoned them to the post-mortem facility to identify the deceased.

"A policeman informed us that our daughter had met with an accident and called us to identify the body," the uncle of the deceased told PTI.

"The distance from our village to the incident site is one and a half kilometers," he said, adding, "the police have erased all the evidence from the scene."

Following the information, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) OP Singh, who arrived on the scene, stated that a case has been filed at the police station and that strict action will be taken.

A panel of doctors is conducting a post-mortem, and the entire examination process will be videotaped, according to him.

Based on the final report, the SSP said, action will be taken by increasing the number of sections registered in the case, and if someone is found guilty, they will be arrested.