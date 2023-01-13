Dalit Man Beaten Up With Burning Sticks For Entering Temple In Uttarakhand; Five Arrested

A DALIT man was allegedly assaulted and beaten up with burning sticks by a group of people in the Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand after he entered a temple in Salra village to offer prayers. According to the police, the incident occurred on January 9 when the 22-year-old Ayush, who is a resident of Bainol village, visited the temple.

The police said that five men from the dominant castes have been arrested in the case so far. As per the complaint filed by the victim, the arrested accused tied him and beat him up with burning sticks. The accused also kept him hostage overnight, the victim’s complaint to the police said.

Also Watch:

According to media reports, the five men told Ayush that he did not have the right to enter the temple before they assaulted him. The victim was rushed to the primary health centre on January 10 and was later referred to another health facility for better treatment, PTI quoted officials as saying. “He [Ayush] is fine now. His family took him to Dehradun for treatment,” Police superintendent Arpan Yaduvanshi said as quoted by Hindustan Times.

Ayush, in his complaint, alleged that the attackers were angry as he entered the temple despite being a Dalit. The FIR also notes that Ayush had suffered severe burn injuries and fainted following the attack. The next morning he was found without clothes on him.

A case under the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act has been registered against the accused on the basis of the victim’s complaint, Uttarkashi Superintendent of Police Arpan Yaduvanshi said. The Police Superintendent added that Circle Officer (Operation) Prashant Kumar has been assigned the job of investigating the matter.

(With agency inputs)