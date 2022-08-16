Dalit Boy's Death In Rajasthan Triggers New Crisis For Gehlot Govt; 12 Cong Councillors Resign

More trouble mounted for the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan after twelve party councillors in the Baran Municipal Council on Tuesday sent their resignation letters to the Chief Minister, expressing anguish over atrocities against the Dalits and backing party MLA Pana Chand Meghwal. The Gehlot government has been facing a lot of flak after the death of a nine-year-old Dalit boy who was allegedly beaten up by his school teacher for touching a drinking water pot in Jalore.

This came a day after Baran-Atru MLA Pana Chand Meghwal on Monday resigned from his post over the incident. Backing the MLA's move, 12 of the 25 Congress councillors in the Baran civic body expressed anguish over atrocities against the Dalits and deprived sections.

The other councillors who sent their resignation letters are Yogendra Mehta, Rohitashva Saxena, Rajaram Meena, Rekha Meena, Leeladhar Nagar, Hariraj Erwal, Piyush Soni, Urvashi Meghwal, Yashwant Yadav, Anwar Ali, Jyoti Jatav and Mayank Mathodia, he said. They will submit copies of their resignation letters to the Kota divisional commissioner on Wednesday.

Congress leader and former state deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Tuesday headed to Jalore to meet the victim's family and said a strong message needs to be given to win the Dalit community's trust.

Before heading to Jalore, Pilot said, "Such incidents need to be strongly condemned. We need to put a check on such incidents. Only laws, speeches and actions are not enough. We will have to give them a strong message that we are with them in order to instil trust in them."

The Congress leader condemned the politicisation of the issue, calling it inappropriate whether it is done by the BJP or his own party. Meanwhile, state Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra announced a financial assistance of Rs 20 lakh to the family of the Dalit boy.

Dotasra along with Women and Child Welfare Minister Mamta Bhupesh, PWD Minister Bhajan Lal Jatav and Disaster Management and Relief Minister Govind Ram Meghwal visited the boy's home at Surana village in Jalore. He said the financial assistance is being given by the party.

Meanwhile, a BJP MLA in Rajasthan has said it was doubtful that the nine-year-old Dalit boy was thrashed because he touched a water pot used by upper-caste people. The MLA from Jalore, Jogeshwar Garg, however, said the facts will come out only after the investigation gets over.

"I have spoken to villagers and others. According to them, there is doubt that the incident occurred because the boy was of Meghwal community and he touched the water pot," Garg said. "There is no doubt that the boy was beaten up by the teacher and he died. The accused has been arrested and an investigation is being held. Whether he was beaten up for being Meghwal and touching the water pot will be clear in the probe," he added.

Indra Meghwal, a student of a private school in Surana village of Jalore district, was beaten up on July 20 and succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Ahmedabad on August 13.





(With Agencies Inputs)