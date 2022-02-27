New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Rains will continue to lash several parts of the country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) notified on Sunday. IMD has predicted rainfall activity till March 1st along with thunderstorms and lightning in various states under Western Disturbances. According to the weather forecast agency, fresh Western Disturbance is very likely to influence northwest India from the night of 28 February and another will likely affect from 2 March.

Meanwhile, the national capital has been witnessing rains with hailstorm during the past two days. The weather in Delhi has become slightly cold, however, with a clear sky. The temperature currently is stable according to the season's average.

Here's the latest weather forecast by IMD:

1) Light to moderate rainfall is likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Sikkim, and North Odisha with thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places during the next 24 hours.

2) Scattered to widespread rainfall is likely over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, during the next 2 days with isolated thunderstorms and lightning in Arunachal Pradesh, West Assam, Meghalya and Tripura during the next 24 hours,

3) Rainfall with thunderstorms, lightning and isolated heavy rainfall is likley over Tamil Nadu on 2nd March, Kerala and Mahe on 3rd March.

4) Squally winds upto 40 to 60 kmph are likely over Tamil Nadu cost on March 2nd and 3rd. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea during this time.

5) Isolated light rainfall/ snowfall likely over Western Himalayan region.

6) No significant change in temperature is likely over many parts of Northwest India and adjoining Central India during the next 24 hours. There will be a gradual rise in temperature by 2-3 degrees Celsius after that.

7) No significant change in temperature over the remaining parts of the country during the next 5 days.

8) Dry weather likely over rest parts of the country.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha