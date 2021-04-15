Nearly 10 days ago, the country had crossed the grim milestone of 1 lakh daily cases prompting the authorities to re-impose restrictions in several parts of the country.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The coronavirus cases in the country countinue to rise with an unprecedented spike in the daily COVID-19 cases which have doubled in the last 10 days. India on Wednesday registered its highest single-day spike with 184,372 fresh COVID-19 infections taking the overall caseload in the country to 13,873,825.

Nearly 10 days ago, the country had crossed the grim milestone of 1 lakh daily cases prompting the authorities to re-impose restrictions in several parts of the country including night curfews and partial lockdowns.

With the unabated rise in daily COVID-19 cases, India has left behind the US, the only other country which has logged over 2 lakh cases in a day. The US had on October 30 last year registered over one lakh cases for the first time and took 21 days to cross the 2 lakh-mark on November 20. Till now, only US has logged more daily infections than India with the country recording over 3 lakh daily infections on January 8.

The second wave of coronavirus in India has seen nine out of last 11 days when the country created new record in daily COVID-19 infections. The two days when the country logged less cases are Monday when the numbers usually drop due to the lower testing and shortage of staffs due to the weekend.

The death toll in the country has also climbed up to 1,72,085 with 1,027 daily new fatalities on Wednesday, the highest since October 18, 2020. The recent surge in daily COVID-19 cases comes as the pandemic continued to spread alarmingly in several states inclduing Delhi, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

As many as nine states have registered their highest single-day toll on Wednesday, with UP logging over 20,000 new cases while Delhi registering over 17,000 new infections. UP became the second state after Maharashtra to record over 20,000 new cases in a day. The state had recorded over 10,000 daily cases for the first time just four days ago, when the count had hit 12,787.

Likewise, Delhi, during the last 24 hours recorded over 17,000 new cases. The national capital had crossed the 10,000-mark three days ago when daily cases were recored at over 13,000. Other states that saw daily cases at an all-time high were Karnataka (11,265), Madhya Pradesh (9,720), Gujarat (7,410), Rajasthan (6,200), Haryana (5,398), Bengal (5,892) and Bihar (4,786).

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan