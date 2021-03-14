Unable to bear the trauma, the girl's father also committed suicide on Saturday by consuming a disinfectant, the police said.

Silvassa | Jagran News Desk: In a bone-chilling incident, a 30-year-old man in Dadra and Nagar Haveli killed a four-year-old girl after she resisted his bid to rape her and dumped her body in a narrow shaft attached to his flat's toilet, the police said.

Unable to bear the trauma, the girl's father also committed suicide on Saturday by consuming a disinfectant, the police said, adding that the accused has been arrested.

Throwing light on the incident, Dadra and Nagar superintendent of police Hareshwar Swami told news agency PTI that the accused, who has been identified as Santosh Rajat, lured the victim who was playing outside her home in Naroli village on Friday.

He took the girl to his flat and tried to rape her. However, the girl resisted and started crying after which he killed her by slitting her throat with a sharp weapon, Swami said.

The SP told PTI that the accused later stuffed the body of the victim in a sack and threw it in the narrow shaft attached to the toilet of the flat.

Unable to find the girl, the victim's family lodged an FIR following which the police searched nearly 40 apartments in the residential building where the girl lived. "During the search operation, the police found bloodstains in the bathroom of Rajat's apartment. A sack with the body was found in the shaft attached to the toilet," Swami, as reported by PTI.

The police said that the accused -- who hails from Jharkhand's Dhanbad -- "confessed" to luring the girl to his flat and killing her after he failed to sexually assault her.

The police, however, said that the victim's father was "unable to bear the loss" and consumed a disinfectant on Saturday. He was, the police said, was taken to a hospital but the doctors failed to save his life.

A case was registered against the accused under sections 364 (abduction), 376 (rape), 377 (unnatural offences) and 302 (murder) of the IPC apart from provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, Swami told PTI.

