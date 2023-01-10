DAC Meet: Council Clears Procurement Of Missiles, Air Defense Weapons Worth Rs 4,276 Cr

India on Tuesday decided to procure indegenous helicopter-launched anti-tank guided missiles, air defense weapons, and equipping more of its warships with BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, according to a report by news agency IANS. The Defense Acquisition Council (DAC) today accorded ‘acceptance of necessity’ status for procuring these items for the nation’s defense forces. The procuremennt proposals are worth Rs. 4,276 Crore, IANS reported. This approval came in the first meeting of DAC in the New Year.

The anti-tank guided missile Helina will be integrated with the advanced light helicopter, according to the IANS report. These missiles will be able to hit targets as far as seven km, a report by The Hindustan Times claimed, citing officials privy of the matter.

“This missile is an essential part of weaponisation of ALH for countering enemy threat. Its induction will strengthen the offensive capability of Indian Army,” Defense Ministry said in a statement.

The DAC meeting was being chaired by the Defense Minister Rajnath Singh.

An ‘Acceptance of Necessity’ tag or AoN is the first step towards the procurement of military hardware, under India defense rules that govern such purchases.

The central government has placed an import ban on helicopter launched anti-tank guided missiles to boost self-reliance in the defense manufacturing sector. This is only one of the several weapons on such a list. Four hundred and eleven different weapons have been put on this list in the last two years, to be indigenised in phases over the next five to six years.

According to the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the Helina system has all-weather day and night capability and can knock out enemy tanks with conventional and explosive reactive armour, and the missile can engage targets both in direct hit mode as well as the top attack mode.

Under the defence procurement policy, the DAC’s clearance to Helina missiles, very short-range air defence system (VSHORADS) and the BrahMos launcher and fire control system (FCS) for the Shivalik class of warships is under the most important category of acquisition for indigenisation

“In view of the recent developments along the northern borders (with China) there is a need to focus on effective AD weapon systems which are man portable and can be deployed quickly. Procurement of VSHORADS, as a robust and quickly deployable system, will strengthen air defence capabilities,” the ministry said according to a report by IANS.

(With agency inputs)