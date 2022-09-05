Cyrus Mistry Wasn't Wearing Seat Belt, Car Lost Control Due To Overspeeding: Police

Wrecked remains of a car being dragged by a crane in which former Chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry died in a crash, in Palghar on Sunday. (Photo: ANI)

Cyrus Mistry, the 54-year-old former chairman of Tata Sons who died in a fatal car accident on Sunday evening, was not wearing seat belts, the police said after a preliminary investigation. It also found that the driver of the car lost control due to overspeeding and rammed into the divider.

"Prima facie, it looks like the car driver lost control. Cyrus Mistry's mortal remains are at a government hospital in Kasa. An Accidental Death Report (ADR) is being filed by the police, as per procedure," Palghar Police sources told news agency ANI.

Mistry, the sixth chairman of Tata Sons who was ousted from his position in 2016, was travelling with four people, including a woman, in the car. Two people died on the spot while the others were shifted to hospital.

The other deceased have been identified as Jahangir Dinsha Pandole. Meanwhile, Anayata Pandole and Darius Pandole - who were injured in the incident - are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

"Around 3 pm, the car met with an accident as it crashed into a divider on the bridge above Surya River while travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai. Four people were inside, out of them two people died on the spot and the rest two were shifted to a hospital," Palghar Superintendant of Police (SP) Balasaheb Patil said.

"A detailed investigation is necessary in the context of the incident that happened today. DCM has also ordered a detailed inquiry, and an investigation is also being done as per his instructions," Patil said.

'CYRUS MISTRY SUFFERED HEAD INJURY'

The doctor, who attended to Mistry after he was brought to a government hospital in Kasa, has said that the business tycoon suffered a head injury after his car rammed into the divider, adding that the former Tata Sons chairman was "brought dead" to the hospital.

"At first, two patients were brought which included Cyrus Mistry and Jahangir Dinsha Pandol. Both of them were brought dead. The locals who brought them told us that Cyrus Mistry had died on the spot. Jahangir Dinsha Pandol was alive on the spot, however, he died during the transit. We declared him dead around 5 pm," Dr Shubham Singh said while speaking to ANI.

"After 10 minutes, the second ambulance came carrying the other two patients. Both had injuries. Both of them were given first aid treatment and shifted to a higher centre. Their relatives shifted them to Rainbow hospital, from where they were airlifted to Mumbai," he added.

He also said that the postmortem had to be done in the government hospital, however, they received a call from the district collector which stated that they have to be shifted to JJ Hospital for "expert opinion".

"Cyrus Mistry had a head injury and Jahangir Dinsha had a left leg fracture and head injury. Their postmortem was to happen here, but we received a call from the district collector and SP that they have to be shifted to JJ Hospital for expert opinion," Dr Shubham said.