Cyrus Mistry Suffered Blunt Thorax Trauma, Rupturing Of Veins In Car Crash: Post-Mortem Report

The sudden demise of Cyrus Mistry, the former Tata Sons chairman, in a fatal car accident on Sunday left the nation in shock. Mistry, son of late construction tycoon Pallonji Mistry, was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai along with three other persons, when their car hit a divider on a bridge over the Surya river in neighbouring Palghar district of Maharashtra, around 100 km from Mumbai.

Two days after the car crash, the autopsy report of Cyrus Mistry stated that the young industrialist received multiple injuries and "blunt thorax trauma" in the car accident, leading to his death almost instantly. According to a medical officer from the JJ Hospital in Mumbai, Mistry's friend Jahangir Pandole, who was also killed in the crash, also received similar injuries.

The injuries mentioned in the post-mortem report of Mistry and Pandole also included vein ruptures which caused internal bleeding. Cyrus Mistry and Jahangir Pandole, who were in the back seats of the Mercedes car, were killed. Gynaecologist Anahita Pandole (55), who was driving the car, and her husband Darius Pandole (60), who was sitting in the front seat, survived with injuries.

The bodies were later brought to the state-run J J Hospital in Mumbai where doctors conducted the autopsy. "The impact on the bodies of both Mistry and Pandole was sudden and forceful because of the speed of the car. It led to multiple injuries and blunt thorax trauma,” the medical officer said.

“The multiple injuries also included rupturing of veins causing internal bleeding. However, the primary autopsy report could only indicate some vague symptoms. A detailed analysis will explain everything and the exact cause of the death,” he said.

As a standard procedure, the viscera sample will be sent to a forensic science laboratory in the Kalina area for a detailed analysis, he added. The deceased were not wearing seat belts as per a preliminary probe, a police official earlier said, adding that over-speeding and an "error of judgement" by the driver caused the accident.

Meanwhile, Mistry's cremation was also held today. The last rites were performed in an electric crematorium at Worli in central Mumbai. His mortal remains, decorated with white flowers, were brought from the J J Hospital and kept at the Worli crematorium since Tuesday morning for friends, relatives and well-wishers to pay their last respects.

Members of the Parsi community, business leaders and politicians were among those who attended the cremation. Cyrus Mistry's elder brother Shapoor Mistry, father-in-law and senior lawyer Iqbal Chagla, industrialists Anil Ambani and Ajit Gulabchand and NCP MP Supriya Sule were present at the crematorium.



