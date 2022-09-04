Cyrus Mistry, Former Tata Sons Chairman, Killed In Car Crash Near Mumbai; PM Modi Expresses Grief

Former Chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry died in a car crash on Sunday near Mumbai, news agency PTI reported quoting a police official. The business tycoon's car got smashed at a divider in Maharashtra's Palghar. The officials further said that Mistry was travelling in a Mercedes car and was going from Ahmedabad to Mumbai.

“The accident took place around 3.15 pm when Mistry was travelling to Mumbai from Ahmedabad. The accident took place on a bridge over the Surya river. It seems an accident,” Palghar district superintendent of police, Balasaheb Patil was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

According to news agency ANI, Cyrus was accompanied by four other people including his car driver. Two died on the spot, including Mistry, while the other two were shifted to hospital.

#WATCH | 4 people present inside vehicle that crashed in Maharashtra's Palghar area, leading to the death of ex-Chairman of Tata Sons, Cyrus Mistry & one Jahangir Dinsha Pandol. One Darius Pandole & Anayata Pandole injured: Palghar Police



(Video source: Palghar Dist Info Office)

All the people injured in the accident have been admitted to a hospital in Gujarat. Meanwhile, the body of the 54-year-old business tycoon has been shifted to the Kasa Rural Hospital for postmortem.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed shock and grief on the unfortunate incident.

"The untimely demise of Shri Cyrus Mistry is shocking. He was a promising business leader who believed in India’s economic prowess. His passing away is a big loss to the world of commerce and industry. Condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace," he tweeted.

Daughter of Sharad Pawar, Supriya Sule has express gief over Cyrus's death. Taking to twitter, she offered condolences to the family.

"Devastating News My Brother Cyrus Mistry passed away. Can’t believe it. Rest in Peace Cyrus," She tweeted.

— Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) September 4, 2022

RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka also expressed grief over Mistry's demise.

"So sad to hear of the shocking news of the passing away of Cyrus Mistry in an accident. He was a friend, a gentleman, a man of substance. He was instrumental in creating the global construction giant Shapoorji Pallonji and ably led the Tata group," tweeted Goenka.

Cyrus Mistry was the sixth Chairman of Tata Sons. Back in 2016, he was ousted from his position. In December 2012, he had taken over the position of Chairman after Ratan Tata announced his retirement. N Chandrasekaran later took over as Executive Chairman of Tata Sons.