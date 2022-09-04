Cyrus Mistry Dies In Car Crash; All You Need To Know About Former Tata Sons Chairman

Renowned businessman Cyrus Mistry was killed in a car crash on Sunday after his car banged into a divider in Maharashtra's Palghar district. The industrialist was 54 years old and was the sixth chairman of Tata Sons. Mistry was travelling with four people in his Mercedes when the accident took place. The business tycoon was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai, the police added.

"Prima facie, it looks like the car driver lost control. Cyrus Mistry's mortal remains are at a govt hospital in Kasa. An Accidental Death Report (ADR) is being filed by the police, as per procedure," Palghar Police sources were quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

As soon as the news of Mistry's untimely demise surfaced online, several politicians and industrialist expressed their grief over the unfortunate incident.

Here's all you need to know about Cyrus Mistry:

Born on 4th July 1968, Cyrus Mistry's full name was Cyrus Pallonji Mistry. He was an Indian-born Irish businessman and was the younger son of Pallonji Mistry, head of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group.

Prior to completing his higher studies, Cyrus went to the prestigious Cathedral and John Connon School in Mumbai and went to England for further studies. In England, he completed his education in civil engineering degree at Imperial College, London. Later he did his masters from London Business School management.

In 1991, Cyrus took charge of his family business by becoming the director of the construction company Shapoorji Pallonji & Co. Ltd. Later in 2006, Cyrus took the place of his father Pallonji as he retired from his post.

In 2011, Cyrus became the deputy chairman of the company with the main aim of acquiring the position of chairman one year later, upon the retirement of Ratan Tata.

Interestingly, Cyrus became the second person in the company as non-Tata to lead the Tata Group. The businessman tied the knot with the daughter of Iqbal Chagla in 1992.

In 2012, officially succeeding Ratan Tata, Cyrus Mistry became the chairman of the Tata Group. However, his tenure lasted till 2016, when he was ousted from his position. Later, N Chandrasekaran took the position of the executive chairman of Tata Sons.

In March 2021, the order that was passed under the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) in December 2019 was set aside by the Supreme Court. As per the NCLAT order, Cyrus was reinstated from the position of Chairman of Tata Sons. In April 2021, SP Group along with Cyrus approached the apex court, seeking a review of the judgment made on March 26, endorsing the Tata Son's decision to remove him as the chairperson.

However, this year in May, the review petition filed by Cyrus was dismissed by the Supreme Court in the Tata versus Mistry legal case.