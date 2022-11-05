Cyrus Mistry Accident: FIR Filed Against Anahita Pandole For Negligent Driving

A view of the crashed car in which former Chairman of Tata Sons Cyrus Mistry died, in Palghar (ANI Image)

A FIRST Information Report (FIR) was lodged against gynaecologist Dr Anahita Pandole in connection with the death case of former Tata Sons Chairman Cyrus Mistry after her husband Darius Pandole's statement, said Palghar SP Balasaheb Patil.

Pandole, who was driving the car when it crashed and is still in the ICU, undergoing treatment, according to the police.

The case was registered under sections 304(A), 279, 336, 338 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Reportedly, the FIR was lodged on the basis of a final report by Mercedes Benz based on their analysis of the car's data chip, and Dr Pandole's husband's statements.

Mistry died in a road accident near Mumbai on September 4. According to Palghar Police, Mistry was travelling from Ahmedabad to Mumbai when his car hit the divider. There were four people in the car. Two died on the spot, including Mistry, while the other two were shifted to hospital.

Anahita Pandole, and her husband who was sitting next to her, were also seriously injured during the accident.

According to the Maharashtra police release, witnesses were questioned during the investigation, and reports were obtained from the Regional Transport Office and Mercedes Benz India Pune.

"Based on the reports and probe it has been established that the accident was the result of rash and negligent driving," and hence a case was registered against Dr Anahita Pandole," said the release.

Reportedly, a police official had claimed on Friday that Darius Pandole (60) told police in his statement that his wife Dr Anahita could not merge the vehicle into the second lane from the third lane of the road that turned narrow near the Surya river bridge.

"In his statement, Darius Pandole said his wife Anahita was driving the Mercedes-Benz car when they were on their way to Mumbai. A car which was ahead of their vehicle went to the second lane from the third and Anahita also tried to follow the same," the official said, as quoted by the news agency PTI.

When she tried to take the car to the second lane, she found that there was a truck on the right side (in the second lane) due to which she was not able to merge into that lane, he said, adding the lane turned narrow near the bridge.

Meanwhile, the statement of Anahita Pandole was yet to be recorded as she is still undergoing treatment at a hospital, police had said.

Her husband Darius Pandole, on the other hand, was released from a Mumbai hospital last week.

