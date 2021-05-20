As per the IMD, Yass, the second cyclonic storm of 2021, will lead to heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated parts of West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Tamil Nadu.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With India's west coast still reeling under the impact of cyclone Tauktae, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that another cyclonic storm -- Yass -- will likely hit the coast of West Bengal and Odisha by May 27.

As per the IMD, Yass, the second cyclonic storm of 2021, will lead to heavy to very heavy rainfall in isolated parts of West Bengal, Sikkim, Jharkhand, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Tamil Nadu with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph.

"It is very likely to intensify gradually into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent 72 hours. It is very likely to move northwestwards and reach West Bengal-Odisha coasts around 26th May evening," the IMD said.

The weather department warning comes after cyclone Tauktae struck Gujarat on Monday evening, claiming the lives of 37 while dozens are still missing. Currently, a rescue operation by the Indian Army, NAVY and NDRF is underway to find the missing.

The IMD has predicted that isolated parts of Karnataka and Lakshadweep Islands will continue to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall till May 24.

Rainfall likely to reduce in northern areas after May 21

The IMD has also predicted that rainfall will reduce in states like Delhi, Western Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab and Haryana from May 21 as the depression will move northeastwards, weakening into a weel-market low-pressure area.

The above-mentioned states, especially Delhi, have been receiving heavy rainfall since Tuesday under the impact of cyclone Tauktae. As per the IMD, Wednesday had recorded the highest ever rainfall of 119.3 mm since 1951 for May.

"Delhi has received highest ever 24 hours rainfall of 119.3 mm at Safdarjung Airport on 19-20 May 2021 (8:30 hours of May 19 till 8:30 hours of May 20) in last 71 years, since 1951 for the month of May," it said.

"Delhi rainfall in past 24 hours till 8:30 hours of today: Safdarjung Airport -119.3 mm, Palam - 63.8 mm, Lodhi Raod - 124.4 mm, Ayanagar - 97.9 mm, Najafgarh - 92.5 mm," it added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma