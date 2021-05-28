Cyclone Yaas Latest Updates: PM Modi will meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the Kalaikunda Air Force Station and discuss the damage caused by cyclone Yaas in the state.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will conduct an aerial survey of West Bengal and Odisha on Friday to assess the damage caused by cyclone Yaas in the two states. The Prime Minister will also hold crucial meets with chief ministers Mamata Banerjee and Naveen Patnaik.

As per the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), PM Modi will first visit Bhubaneswar, where he will hold a review meeting. Following the meet, he will conduct the aerial survey of Odisha's Balasore and Bhadrak.

Later, the Prime Minister will meet Banerjee and Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Kalaikunda Air Force Station and discuss the damage caused by Yaas. PM Modi and Mamata after a brief meeting will conduct the aerial surveys of cyclone-affected areas in the state separately.

This will be the first meeting between PM Modi and Mamata after the conclusion of the assembly election in West Bengal.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi also held a meet on Thursday to review the situation in West Bengal and Odisha and asked officials to ensure that normal life is restored in the affected areas at the earliest.

The PMO said PM Modi has been informed by the officials that 106 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were deployed in West Bengal and Odisha to evacuate over 1,000 people in affected areas.

The officials, as per the PMO, also told PM Modi that the Indian Army, Navy and the Coast Guard are also involved in the rescue mission and are clearing blocked roads in affected areas.

"Reviewed the situation arising due to Cyclone Yaas. Discussed the preparedness, relief and rehabilitation efforts as well as other aspects," PM Modi tweeted after the meeting.

'Cyclone Yaas has weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area'

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that the cyclone Yaas, which currently is hovering over Bihar and parts of Jharkhand, has weakened into a well-marked low-pressure area. The weather department has said that Yaas will continue to hover over Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh till 5.30 pm on Friday.

Yaas batters life in Bengal, Jharkhand

Cyclone Yaas has caused the maximum damage in West Bengal and Jharkhand, affecting thousands. In West Bengal, five people have lost their lives so far due to incidents of lightning and electrocution while two have been killed in Jharkhand.

Several low-lying areas have been flooded, forcing the authorities in the two states to evacuate thousands of people. In Jharkhand, the officials have said that around eight lakh people have been affected by the cyclone and copious rain triggered by it.

"At least eight lakh people have been affected by the calamity in Simdega, East and West Singhbhum and Saraikela-Kharsawan districts. Eight teams of NDRF are involved in the rescue and relief efforts," said Disaster Management Secretary Amitabh Kaushal.

In West Bengal, the officials have said that the state has faced losses to the tune of Rs 15,000 crore. Looking at this, the state government has announced the launch of her Duare-Tran (relief at doorstep) scheme next month, primarily aimed at reaching out to the affected people.

"Going by the initial reports, we have found out that West Bengal has incurred a total loss of around Rs 15,000 crore. It will probably go up," said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma