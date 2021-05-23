Cyclone Yaas: During his meeting, PM Modi called for the timely evacuation of those involved in off-shore activities and stressed the need to ensure that the time duration of outages of power supply and communication network are minimum and restored swiftly.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday held a crucial meet to review the preparedness of central and state agencies to tackle cyclone Yaas that will the coast of West Bengal and Odisha on May 26.

During his meeting, PM Modi called for the timely evacuation of those involved in off-shore activities and stressed the need to ensure that the time duration of outages of power supply and communication network are minimum and restored swiftly.

PM Modi, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), also asked authorities to ensure that the COVID-19 vaccination drive is not affected, adding that people in coastal areas should be sensitised about the cyclone.

"PM directed officials that advisories and instructions on do’s and dont’s during the cyclone be made available in easy to understand and local language to citizens of the affected districts," the PMO said.

'Odisha's Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Balasore likely to be worst hit'

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that Odisha's Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak and Balasore districts are likely to be worst affected by cyclone Yaas. It has said that Yaas will cross West Bengal and Odisha with the wind speed ranging 155-165 kmph, adding that it would lead to heavy rainfall in the two states.

"We are expecting that the well-marked low-pressure area over the east-central Bay of Bengal will concentrate into a depression during next 12 hours and by May 24, it is going to be a cyclonic storm and will continue to move in the north north-westward direction and on May 26 it will reach Odisha, West Bengal, and Bangladesh coast," a senior IMD official told news agency ANI.

Army deployed in Odisha, West Bengal

Meanwhile, the Indian Army has deployed columns and engineer task forces in Odisha and West Bengal for rescue and relief operations.

"Two columns and two Engineer Task Forces in Odisha and Eight Columns and One Engineer Task Force in West Bengal are ready and on standby for rescue and relief operations," the Army said.

Earlier, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) had also deployed 18 of its teams in Odisha. As per the NDRF, seven teams are deployed in Balasore, 4 in Bhadrak, 3 in Kendrapada, 2 in Jajpur, one each in Jagatsinghpur and Mayurbhanj.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma