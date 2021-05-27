Cyclone Yaas: The IMD has also said that light rains with thunderstorms are also expected in West Bengal's Kolkata, East and West Medinipur districts.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: After wreaking havoc in West Bengal and Odisha, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has said that cyclone Yaas, a name given by Oman, will gradually weaken into a 'depression' and will move northwards.

The weather department, however, has predicted that rainfall will continue in parts of Jharkhand and Odisha on Thursday. The IMD has also said that light rains with thunderstorms are also expected in West Bengal's Kolkata, East and West Medinipur districts.

"Deep Depression over south Jharkhand and adjoining north interior Odisha moved northwestwards with about 07 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred at 0530 hrs of May 27 over south Jharkhand and neighbourhood, about 70 km west-southwest of Jamshedpur and 70 km south south-east of Ranchi," the IMD said.

"The system is very likely to move nearly northwards and weaken gradually into a Depression during the next 06 hours," it added.

Odisha announces 7-day relief to all 128 cyclone-hit villages

In Odisha, Chief Minister Naveen Pattnaik has announced seven-day relief for all families of 128 marooned villages of the cyclone Yaas-affected districts. Thanking officials and police personnel for their efforts, Pattnaik has promised to restore major roads and 80 per cent electricity supply for commutation in the next 24 hours.

Following the chief minister's order, officials have said that people from 128 districts will be given cooked food or cooking materials and dry food for seven days. They also said that repair work is being done on 495 roads while electricity restoration work has started in Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Jajpur districts.

"The road communication to these villages remained cut off because water is still running on roads connecting them," news agency PTI quoted Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) P K Jena as saying.

Heavy damage in West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has said that cyclone Yaas has caused heavy damages in West Bengal, affecting one crore people while nearly three lakh houses and farmlands were damaged or destroyed.

Noting that over 15 lakh people have been shifted to safer areas, Banerjee said that the maximum damage was caused in Sandeshkhali, Hindolganj, Hashnabad and Haora in North 24 Parganas as well as Namkhana, Gosaba, Fraserganj, Kulti, Basanti, Canning and Budge Budge in South 24 Parganas districts.

"West Bengal has been the most affected because we also experienced high tide along with the cyclone fury. At least one crore people were impacted, and three lakh houses and 134 embankments damaged," she said.

'Climate change causing intense cyclones'

With an increase in frequency of cyclones hitting India, the IMD has said that it could be linked to climate change, adding that around five cyclones develop in the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal.

"It has been observed in recent days that the intense cyclones that develop in the Bay of Bengal have not shown many changes. On the other side, cyclones in the Arabian Sea have shown an increasing trend since 1990. As per the study, this increasing trend in intense cyclone frequency, can be related to climate change but analysis and studies (on this) are not sufficient," IMD Director General Dr Mrutyunjay Mohapatra Mohapatra told news agency ANI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma