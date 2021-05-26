LIVE Cyclone Yaas: Meanwhile, two persons were electrocuted and at least 80 houses were damaged in Hooghly and North 24 Parganas districts due to strong winds and heavy rainfall at the onset of the cyclone.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Cyclone Yaas is currently crossing the Odisha border south of Balasore and will reach Jharkhand on Thursday morning, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said today. IMD Director General of Meteorology Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said that the cyclone caused heavy to extremely heavy rain in Odisha in the past 24 hours and northern and coastal parts of the state are expected to receive heavy rainfall.

The cyclone estimated 120-140 Km per hour wind speed made landfall around 9 am on Wednesday between Dhamra and Balasore in Odisha, Special Relief Commissioner PK Jena said. At around 12:30 pm, the IMD informed that the cyclone was likely to move north-northwestwards and weaken gradually into a severe cyclonic storm in the next three hours, and into a cyclonic storm during the subsequent six hours.

Here are the LIVE Updates of Cyclone Yaas' landfall process:

1:55 pm: Odisha: Fishing boats at Paradeep jetty damaged due to #CycloneYaas

1:35 pm: Jagatsinghpur ODRAF (Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force) team clearing roads in Paradeep Municipal area: Odisha Police

1:26 pm: WATCH | Jharkhand: Ranchi experiences a change in weather in wake of #CycloneYaas. As per IMD, the state will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall today & tomorrow with extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places.

#WATCH | Jharkhand: Ranchi experiences a change in weather in wake of #CycloneYaas.



As per IMD, the state will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall today & tomorrow with extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places. pic.twitter.com/Cm9g4v4wdg — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2021

1:10 pm: It is likely to move north-northwestwards and weaken gradually into a severe cyclonic storm during next 3 hours and into cyclonic storm during subsequent 6 hours: India Meteorological Department (IMD)

1:00 pm: #CycloneYaas crossed north Odisha coast about 20 km south of Balasore from 10:30 am to 11:30 am today with wind speed of 130-140 kmph gusting to 155 kmph. It then moved northwestwards & lay centred at 11:30 am over north coastal Odisha about 15 km south-southwest of Balasore: IMD

12:30 pm: West Bengal: Turbulent sea and strong winds witnessed in Digha of Purba Medinipur district. At 9.30 am #CycloneYaas is about 30 km south-southeast of Balasore (Odisha). Current intensity of the storm is 130-140 kmph, as per IMD.

12:07 pm: Bihar, sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim expected to receive isolated heavy rainfall to very heavy rainfall today and tomorrow. Assam and Meghalaya expected to receive isolated heavy rainfall today: IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra

12:00 pm: West Bengal expected to receive isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall today. Jharkhand will receive heavy to very heavy rainfall today & tomorrow with extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places: IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra

11:45 am: #CycloneYaas is crossing Odisha border, south of Balasore. It'll reach Jharkhand tomorrow morning. It caused heavy to extremely heavy rain in Odisha in past 24 hrs. North Odisha & coastal Odisha expected to receive heavy to extremely heavy rain today: IMD DG Mrutyunjay Mohapatra

11:20 am: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) has witnessed the cancellation of flights between Mumbai to Bhubaneswar and Kolkata. Approx 6 flights have been cancelled so far. Flights to other regions continue to operate on schedule: Mumbai Airport PRO

11:00 am: West Bengal: Turbulent sea and strong winds witnessed in Digha of Purba Medinipur district. At 9.30 am #CycloneYaas is about 30 km south-southeast of Balasore (Odisha). Current intensity of the storm is 130-140 kmph, as per IMD.

10:54 am: Meanwhile, in East Midnapore, one rescue column has been launched to rescue 32 civilians who are stuck due to a surge in water levels: Indian Army

10:48 am: To provide immediate support to people in emerging situation due to #CycloneYaas, briefing, joint recce, liaison & coordination with WB govt has been completed. Rescue and Relief columns are pre-positioned across areas expected to be affected for immediate response: Indian Army

10:40 am: #WATCH | Odisha: Water from the sea floods the residential areas in Dhamra of Bhadrak district.

#WATCH | Odisha: Water from the sea floods the residential areas in Dhamra of Bhadrak district.



The landfall process of #CycloneYaas is continuing. It will take around 3 hours to complete. It is 30 km south-southeast of Balasore at 9:30 am, as per IMD's update. pic.twitter.com/j6JMo2f3sa — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2021

10:25 am: In Mayurbhanj district, the wind speed is expected to be around 100-110 km per hour. After that, it will gradually slow down: Odisha Spl Relief Commissioner PK Jena

10:05 am: It'll continue to move in Balasore dist till afternoon, after which it will enter Mayurbhanj dist. Wind speed is estimated to be around 120-140 km per hr. It is expected that this wind speed will continue in Balasore dist around 120-140 km per hour: Odisha Spl Relief Commissioner

9:50 am: Landfall process started around 9 o'clock & is expected to continue for 3-4 hrs. It's expected that by around 1 pm, tail end of cyclone will also be completely moving to landmass. It's making landfall between Dhamra & Balasore: Odisha Spl Relief Commissioner PK Jena

9:32 am: West Bengal: Water from the sea enters residential areas along New Digha Sea Beach in East Midnapore. Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Yaas centred about 50 km South-Southeast of Balasore (Odisha). Landfall process has commenced around 9 am, says IMD.

9:20 am: Very Severe Cyclonic Storm Yaas centred about 50 km South-Southeast of Balasore (Odisha). Landfall process has commenced around 9 am: India Meteorological Departement (IMD)

9:00 am: Rain and gusty winds hit Odisha's Bhadrak district; visuals from Dhamara coastal area

Rain and gusty winds hit Odisha's Bhadrak district; visuals from Dhamara coastal area #CycloneYaas pic.twitter.com/A63Sn3iCvZ — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2021

8:45 am: #WATCH | Some fishermen seen near the sea, even as it turns turbulent in Gopalpur of Ganjam district in wake of #CycloneYaas. Meteorological Department, Gopalpur has announced a Yellow alert in the district.

#WATCH | Some fishermen seen near the sea, even as it turns turbulent in Gopalpur of Ganjam district in wake of #CycloneYaas. Meteorological Department, Gopalpur has announced a Yellow alert in the district. pic.twitter.com/Tp5ButvwjX — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2021

8:20 am: West Bengal: Rain lashes Kolkata city; visuals from East Midnapore's Haldia

7:55 am: #WATCH Odisha | Chandipur, Balasore witnesses heavy rainfall & strong winds. #CycloneYaas over northwest Bay of Bengal, about 40 km east of Dhamra (Odisha), 90 km south-southwest of Digha (West Bengal) & 90 km south-southeast of Balasore (Odisha), as per IMD update at 6:45 am.

#WATCH Odisha | Chandipur, Balasore witnesses heavy rainfall & strong winds.#CycloneYaas over northwest Bay of Bengal, about 40 km east of Dhamra (Odisha), 90 km south-southwest of Digha (West Bengal) & 90 km south-southeast of Balasore (Odisha), as per IMD update at 6:45 am. pic.twitter.com/vlYUFSZjUA — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2021

7:48 am: #WATCH | West Bengal: Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas experiences a weather change, receives light to moderate rainfall and wind. The 'very severe cyclonic storm' #CycloneYaas is expected to make landfall by noon today with wind speed of 130-140 kmph gusting up to 155 kmph.

#WATCH | West Bengal: Barrackpore in North 24 Parganas experiences a weather change, receives light to moderate rainfall and wind.



The 'very severe cyclonic storm' #CycloneYaas is expected to make landfall by noon today with wind speed of 130-140 kmph gusting up to 155 kmph. pic.twitter.com/xxbQXXLMs1 — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2021

7:40 am: #WATCH | Odisha: Strong winds and heavy rain hit Dhamra in Bhadrak district as #CycloneYaas nears landfall. IMD says that the 'very severe cyclonic storm' is expected to make landfall by noon today with wind speed of 130-140 kmph gusting up to 155 kmph.

#WATCH | Odisha: Strong winds and heavy rain hit Dhamra in Bhadrak district as #CycloneYaas nears landfall.



IMD says that the 'very severe cyclonic storm' is expected to make landfall by noon today with wind speed of 130-140 kmph gusting up to 155 kmph. pic.twitter.com/fveRV5Xfqb — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2021

7:34 am: #CycloneYaas lay centred over northwest Bay of Bengal near latitude 20.8°N and longitude 87.3°E, about 40 km east of Dhamra (Odisha), 90 km south-southwest of Digha (West Bengal) and 90 km south-southeast of Balasore (Odisha): IMD (issued at 0645 hours)

7:25 am: We are expecting 'very severe cyclonic storm' #CycloneYaas to make landfall by noon today with wind speed of 130-140 kmph gusting 155 kmph: Umashankar Das, senior scientist at IMD Bhubaneswar

7:18 am: West Bengal | As #CycloneYaas nears landfall, sea turns rough at Digha in the Purba Medinipur district

7:12 am: Odisha | Strong winds coupled with heavy showers lash Dhamra in the Bhadrak district, ahead of #CycloneYaas landfall

7:00 am: #CycloneYaas lay centred over northwest Bay of Bengal near latitude 20.7°N and longitude 87.45°E, about 60 km east of Dhamra (Odisha), 90 km east-northeast of Paradip, 100 km south of Digha (West Bengal) and 105 km south-southeast of Balasore (Odisha): IMD (issued at 0530 hours)





Posted By: Talibuddin Khan