New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Days after the super cyclonic storm Tauktae wreaked its havoc across the coastal regions of Maharastra and Gujarat, the cyclonic storm Yaas is all set to make its landfall near Odisha's Balasore at a speed of 155 kmph to 165 kmph, gusting to 185 kmph, on Wednesday noon. Anticipating the intensity of the cyclone Yaas, the authorities have started the evacuation of people in vulnerable coastal areas and safe return of all ships and vessels.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also reviewed the situation and also held a meeting with the chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal and the Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands and conveyed them to make adequate power backup arrangements in all COVID-19 hospitals, laboratories, vaccine cold chains and other medical facilities.

Met department officials in Kolkata said the storm system, which lay centred about 550 km south-southeast of Balasore at 5:30 pm on Monday is moving in a north-northwesterly direction. The cyclone intensified into a severe cyclonic storm on Monday night and further intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm by May 26 within the next 12 hours. Yaas will cross the shore between Paradip in Odisha and Sagar island in West Bengal, close to Balasore, officials said.

Cyclonic storm Yaas is very likely to cross north Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Paradip and Sagar Island around Balasore, during noon of 26th May as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm: India Meteorological Department (IMD) — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2021

The Odisha government said it has rushed a large contingent of rescue and relief teams to Balasore district bordering West Bengal on Monday where Yaas is likely to make landfall. A massive evacuation drive has been launched in all low-lying areas and vulnerable storm-surge pockets, following the IMD predicting a tidal surge of 2-4.5 meters during the landfall of Yaas, officials said.

Odisha | Locals evacuated from their homes to shelter homes in Jagatsinghpur district, ahead of #CycloneYaas



"During last cyclone, my family lost everything. We luckily survived. I've come here with my husband, daughter & her children," said Lakshmi, from Sandhakud in Paradeep pic.twitter.com/ZhuFiUltX9 — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2021

Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Jagastinghpur districts have been identified as high-risk zones along with Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts. The INCOIS-IMD joint bulletin said high waves in the range of 3.55.8 meters are being forecast till 11 pm on Tuesday beyond 10 km off the coast of Odisha from Gopalpur to Chandipur.

#WATCH Rain lashes Odisha's Chandipur as cyclone Yaas is expected to make landfall at Balasore coast on May 26#Odisha pic.twitter.com/YBh696l2eC — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2021

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the West Bengal government is targeting to shift at least 10 lakh people to safer places in a bid to avoid any loss of life. At least 51 disaster management teams have been readied, keeping in view the possible devastations predicted by experts. Ferry services at 13 places have been shut, she said, assuring that the state has sufficient stock of relief materials that are kept ready at the block level. At least 1,000 power restoration teams have been kept on stand-by and once the cyclone subsides, they will start working, she said.

Five teams deployed in East Midnapore & 2 teams in Digha. Evacuation has started in Digha with people in temporary shelters being evacuated while those in permanent houses have been asked to take necessary precautions, ahead of Cyclone Yaas: NDRF Asst Commandant (2nd Battalion) pic.twitter.com/OO1xlHDoek — ANI (@ANI) May 24, 2021

The Kolkata port said it will suspend all operations from May 25 till the cyclone subsides. The Kolkata airport authorities said arrow bridges are being locked, while high-mast lamps are being uninstalled. Pumps have been kept ready to remove water from the low-lying areas in the airport compound.

So far, Air Vistara has cancelled two flights on the Kolkata-Mumbai and Kolkata-Delhi routes on May 26. Several trains run by the South Eastern Railway have also been cancelled in the wake of the cyclone from Monday to Thursday. Among them are the Rourkela-Bhubaneswar special of May 25 and the Malda Town-Digha special of May 27.

