New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Cyclone Yaas made its landfall on Wednesday, May 26 at India’s eastern coast near Odisha’s Balasore. Cyclone ‘Yaas’ is the second such cyclone of ‘very severe’ category to hit an Indian coastline, a little over a week after Cyclone ‘Tauktae’ made its landfall on the western coast.

With projected wind speeds up and above 140 kmph, states on India’s eastern coast especially West Bengal and Odisha have been put on high alert with close to 15 Lakh people moved to safe places. At 119 kmph wind speed, a storm gets classified as a ‘tropical cyclone’.

How cyclones form?

The arrival of summers in India in the months of April and May also marks the arrival of cyclone storms on either or both eastern and western coasts of India. The heat and temperatures have a lot to do with the formation of cyclones in the Indian Ocean – both in the Arabian Sea on the western coast and in the Bay of Bengal on the eastern coast.

During summers in the sea, cooler air tends to replace the warmer air and this leads to the formation of a cloud system in an area that spins along the sea, feeding upon the ocean’s heat and water. This is exactly how a tropical cyclone system tends to grow into an increasingly intense cyclone capable of yielding damages of varying scales.

How a cyclone makes its landfall?

The route of a cyclone is determined by the interaction with surrounding air and air from the land. Experts say that it becomes difficult to predict the exact location of a cyclone’s landfall due to periodic fluctuation into a combination of local weathers along a coastline. Therefore, resulting in a ranged prediction and a widened area of impact for the landfall.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan