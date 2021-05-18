Cyclone Takutae: The IMD also said that the 'extremely severe cyclonic storm' weakened into a 'very severe cyclonic storm' with no reports of casualties.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm, Takutae, completed its landfall process on Monday night at the Gujarat coast in the Saurashtra region between Diu and Una, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday adding that the eye of Cyclone Tauktae is disorganizing. The IMD also said that the 'extremely severe cyclonic storm' weakened into a 'very severe cyclonic storm' with no reports of casualties.

"The entire eye of the cyclone has now crossed the coast and lies over land. The rear sector of the eye is now entering the land," the IMD said in a tweet after midnight as the Indian Navy and NDRF continue to remain vigilant and carry out rescue operations along the Western coast.

"The VSCS 'TAUKTAE' lay centred at 0430 HRS IST of 18TH MAY 2021 over SAURASHTRA, near LAT. 21.40degN AND LONG. 71.20degE, about 85 KM north-northeast of Diu and 20 KM south of AMRELI. The cyclone continues to show a weakening trend. The eye is disorganising, wall cloud is weakening," the IMD tweeted.

THE VSCS ‘TAUKTAE’ LAY CENTRED AT 0430 HRS IST OF 18TH MAY 2021 OVER SAURASHTRA, NEAR LAT. 21.40°N AND LONG. 71.20°E, ABOUT 85 KM NORTH-NORTHEAST OF DIU AND 20 KM SOUTH OF AMRELI.



THE CYCLONE CONTINUES TO SHOW WEAKENING TREND. EYE IS DISORGANISING, WALL CLOUD IS WEAKENING. pic.twitter.com/GaT7a7xk5X — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 17, 2021

The cyclone hit the coast between Diu and Una around 9 pm on Monday and ended around midnight, the IMD said. The state government had shifted over two lakh people to safer locations before the cyclone hit the Gujarat coast. The place above which the eye of a cyclone crosses is designated as the place of landfall.

Rain and gusty winds seen in Una town of Saurashtra near Diu, at midnight today#CycloneTauktae pic.twitter.com/0u0mNUYha7 — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2021

The landfall process started with the entry of the "forward sector of the eye of the cyclone" into the land near the Union Territory of Diu with a wind speed of between 150 and 175 km per hour, IMD officials said. The cyclone brought gusty winds and heavy rains on the entire coastal belt, uprooting trees in Junagadh, Amreli and Bhavnagar districts.

Gusty winds in Gujarat's Jamnagar this morning, in the wake of Cyclone Tauktae pic.twitter.com/eWXLqUAxGS — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2021

While there are no reports of any human injury or death, gusty winds coupled with heavy rain uprooted several trees and electricity towers on the coastal belt, another official said. The cyclone winds also caused road blockage and power outages in many villages of these districts. Rain and gusty winds seen in Una town of Saurashtra near Diu, at midnight today.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Trees uprooted in Mumbai's Ballard Estate area due to heavy rain and wind.#CycloneTaukte pic.twitter.com/YuQuAcCApd — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2021

Rainfall likely Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan following the effects of landfall:

"18/05/2021: 05:25 IST; Light intensity rain would occur over isolated places of Hathras, Sikandra Rao, Greater-Noida, Narora, Raya, Atrauli, Kashganj, Mathura, Sahaswan, Nandgaon, Barsana, Jahangirabad, Khurja, Pahasu, Tundla, Agra, Jattari, Jajau (U.P.),Hodal, Gohana (Haryana), Bayana, Mehndipur, Mahwa, Dausa, Kotputli, Rajgarh, Nagaur, Nadbai (Rajasthan) and adjoining areas during the next 2 hours", the IMD tweeted.

18/05/2021: 07:40 IST; Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over isolated places of Hathras, Firozabad, Badayun, Aligarh, Sikandra Rao, Narora, Raya, Igals, Atrauli, Kashganj, Mathura, Sahaswan, Nandgaon, Barsana, Khurja, Pahasu, Tundla, Agra, Etah, Mainpuri, Jattari, — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 18, 2021

Rescue Operations Underway:

The road between Gujarat's Somnath district and the Union Territory of Diu (Daman & Diu) which was blocked due to fallen trees, has been cleared by the Army personnel for movement of vehicles. NDRF team too cleared the road of fallen trees and branches in the Dahisar area of Mumbai. 'Extremely' Severe Cyclonic Storm, Tauktae is now weakening into a 'Very' severe cyclonic storm, the IMD said.

Army personnel last night cleared the road between Gujarat's Somnath district and Diu, which was blocked due to fallen trees; soon after vehicular movement also resumed #CycloneTauktae pic.twitter.com/9KAbyzBhh9 — ANI (@ANI) May 18, 2021

The road between Gujarat's Somnath district and the Union Territory of Diu (Daman & Diu) which was blocked due to fallen trees, has been cleared by the Army personnel for movement of vehicles.#CycloneTautkae pic.twitter.com/T7uo5k0MIS — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2021

The Indian Navy has rescued 146 people on board a barge that went adrift in the Arabia Sea near Mumbai hours before a very severe cyclonic storm with winds gusting up to 185 km per hour made landfall on the Gujarat coast, an official said on Tuesday.

The Navy had deployed three of its frontline warships after receiving messages to rescue 410 people on board two barges off the Mumbai coast on Monday. The ships deployed to extend assistance to the two barges were INS Kolkata, INS Kochi and INS Talwar.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan