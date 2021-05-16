Cyclone Tauktae Latest Updates: As per the IMD, cyclone Tauktae, the first cyclonic storm of 2021, is expected to hit Gujarat on the morning of May 18.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: At least six people -- four in Karnataka and two in Kerala -- have lost their lives as cyclone Tauktae, a name given by Myanmar, has intensified into a "very severe cyclonic storm", leading to heavy rainfalls in Maharashtra, Goa, Lakshadweep islands and other states and union territories (UTs) in the region.

As per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), cyclone Tauktae, the first cyclonic storm of 2021, is expected to hit Gujarat on the morning of May 18. Issuing a yellow alert for Gujarat and Diu and Daman, the IMD has asked fishermen not to venture into the sea till Tuesday.

"It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and reach Gujarat coast in the evening hours of 17th (May) and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva (Bhavnagar district) around 18th May early morning," the weather department said in a Tweet.

Amit Shah reviews situation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday held a crucial meet with chief ministers of Gujarat and Maharashtra and the administrators of Daman and Diu and Dadra Nagar Haveli to review the situation.

During his meet, Shah directed officials to make adequate power backup arrangements in all COVID hospitals, labs, vaccine cold chain and other medical facilities.

He also advised them to ensure adequate stocks of all essential medicines and supplies in hospitals, keeping in view likely disruption of vehicular movement.

Heavy rains in Kerala, Karnataka

So far, the situation four people in Karnataka and two in Kerala have been killed due to the intense rainfall in the two states that has led to water-logging in many areas.

As per the Karnataka government, 73 villages across six districts have been affected due to Tauktae. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, who is closely monitoring the situation, has directed authorities to ensure rescue and relief operations in the affected districts.

"We are closely monitoring the cyclone situation in coastal areas, I am in contact with district in-charges and ministers and DCs of the affected districts to ensure rescue and relief operations," Yediyurappa tweeted.

Meanwhile, the water level in many dams across Kerala has shown a rising trend. Currently, an orange alert has been issued by the IMD for three districts of the state -- Ernakulam, Idukki and Malappuram.

COVID Vaccination suspended in Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday decided to keep its COVID-19 vaccination drive suspended for the third day on May 17 because of Tauktae. It, however, has said that the vaccination drive will begin again from Tuesday.

Power supply disrupted in Goa

On Sunday, the power supply got disrupted in several areas of Goa after heavy rains and strong winds uprooted several electric poles in the state.

"Hundreds of electric poles are broken and scores of power conductors have snapped. Many high tension 33 KV feeders are down due to the falling of trees. Even the 220 KV lines bringing power to Goa from neighbouring Maharashtra have been damaged," state Power Minister Nilesh Cabral told news agency PTI.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma