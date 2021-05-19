Cyclone Tauktae: After the review meeting, PM Modi announced Rs 1,000 crore financial assistance for immediate relief activities in Gujarat. He also announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for the next of kin of the dead.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Indian Navy on Monday mounted a massive sea and air rescue mission for the missing ONGC personnel aboard ‘P305 barge’, 35 nautical miles off the Mumbai coast in Heera Oil Fields at Bombay High. The Indian navy, as of Wednesday afternoon has managed to rescue 188 Oil workers of 261 people who were onboard the P305 barge and recovered 22 bodies from the sunken barge. The search and rescue operation continues to find out the whereabouts of the remaining Oil workers who were on board the now-sunken P305 barge.

"INS Kochi entering Mumbai harbour today morning along with rescued personnel from Barge P305. Naval ships Teg, Betwa and Beas, as well as P8I aircraft and Sea King helicopters, are continuing with search & rescue ops," the PRO Defence account tweeted on Wednesday afternoon.

Cyclone Tauktae made its landfall between Gujarat’s Una and Daman and Diu’s Diu on Monday night at around 9:00 PM and plummeted down at 12.00 AM on Tuesday. The powerful cyclonic storm led to the evacuation of 1.5 Lakh people in Gujarat and left two oil-exploration barges with 410 people on board adrift in the Arabian sea. The Indian navy has confirmed that of two adrift barges, one P305 barge sank into the sea.

PM Modi conducts aerial survey of damage in Gujarat and Diu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the stock of the situation through an aerial survey in the areas most affected by the cyclone – Una, Diu, Jafrabad and Mahuva. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held a review meeting in Ahmedabad to assess the situation and damage caused by the cyclone in the state. After the review meeting, PM Modi announced Rs 1,000 crore financial assistance for immediate relief activities in Gujarat. He also announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for the next of kin of the dead and Rs 50,000 for the injured due to Cyclone Tauktae would be given to all those affected across India.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jagran English (@jagranenglishnews)

Prime Minister Modi also spoke to senior officials of Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) to take stock of the rescue operations ongoing to locate missing personnel onboard the adrift ONGC barge, news agency ANI reported.

How Tauktae became such a powerful storm?

According to NASA Earth Observatory, cool water temperatures, dry air, and unfavourable upper-level winds typically make storms in the Arabian Sea weak and short-lived. A temperature below 27 degree Celsius usually cannot sustain a storm for long. In Taukate’s case, however, the sea surface temperature in the Arabian Sea was reportedly above 31 degree Celsius. Therefore, Tauktae became the strongest storm to have hit the west coast since 1998, leaving behind a massive trail of destruction - uprooting trees, electric poles, houses and roads.

The weather conditions across North India remains significantly affected due to Cyclone Tauktae. Rainfall is forecasted across North India including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan and Haryana due to conditions returned by the cyclone on the western coast.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan