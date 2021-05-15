Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates: Asking fishermen not to venture into the sea till Tuesday, the IMD has said that cyclone Tauktae will cause "flash floods and landslides" in coastal areas of Karnataka, Kerala and Goa.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned that cyclone Tauktae, which is currently centred over the Lakshadweep Islands, will intensify into a cyclonic storm by Saturday, leading to heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra and Karnataka.

Asking fishermen not to venture into the sea till Tuesday, the weather department has said that cyclone Tauktae, which is pronounced as Tau'Te, will cause "flash floods and landslides" in coastal areas of Karnataka, Kerala and Goa over the next few days.

"Deep Depression over Lakshadweep area and adjoining southeast and east central Arabian Sea about 55 km north-northwest of Amini Divi. To intensify into a Cyclonic Storm during the next 12 hours. To move north-northwestwards and reach near Gujarat coast by 18th May morning," it tweeted.

PM Modi to review situation on Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a crucial meet on Saturday and assess the central government's preparations to deal with cyclone Tauktae. The meeting reportedly will be held around 5 pm on Saturday.

The meeting will be attended by top officials of the central and state governments, including the National Disaster Management Authority.

Alert issued for Kerala

The IMD has issued a red alert for five districts of Kerala -- Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Ernakulam. It has also issued an orange alert for seven districts of the state -- Kottayam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Palakkad, Kozhikode and Wayanad.

NDRF team deployed in 5 states

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has said that it has deployed more than 50 teams in five states -- Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Maharashtra to deal with the situation.

"Cyclone Tauktae UPDATE- 53 NDRF teams committed, 24 teams pre-deployment, 29 teams standby-ready for 5 states Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra," NDRF Director-General Satya Pradhan tweeted.

Uddhav Thackeray reviews situation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has also reviewed the situation in the state and asked authorities and officials to remain alert and well-equipped to tackle the situation.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said that it has taken precautionary measures to deal with the situation, adding that potentially dangerous tree branches are being cut and dewatering pumps are being stationed in low-lying areas.

Indian Navy assures all help

The Indian Navy has also assured all help to tackle the situation in five states. The Navy has informed that its helicopters, aircraft, ships, diving and disaster relief teams are on standby to help the state governments.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma