New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Tauktae, the first cyclonic storm of 2021, has intensified further into a "very severe cyclonic storm" and is currently hovering over the east-central Arabian Sea, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Issuing an alert, the weather department has said that cyclone Tauktae would cause heavy to very heavy rainfall in Mumbai and other coastal parts of Maharashtra on Sunday.

The IMD has warned that Tauktae will intensify further and would cross the coast of Gujarat on the afternoon or evening of May 18, asking the fishermen not to venture into the Arabian sea till the conditions in the region improve.

"The CS Tauktae lay centred at 2330 IST of 15th May over Arabian Sea about 170 km southwest of Panjim-Goa, 520 km south of Mumbai. It is very likely to intensify into a VSCS, cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva (Bhavnagar district) around 18th May early morning," the IMD tweeted.

PM Modi, Amit Shah hold review meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday held a review meeting to check the preparedness of states and government agencies to deal with Tauktae. During the meet, PM Modi asked officials to ensure the maintenance of essential services in the affected states and UTs.

"He (PM) also directed for 24x7 functioning of control rooms. He also said that special care needs to be taken to ensure that there is least possible disruption in oxygen supply from Jamnagar. He also spoke about the need to involve the local community for timely sensitisation and relief measures," the PMO tweeted.

Goa sets up control rooms

The Goa government has set up control rooms and activated life-saving machinery on beaches. It has also directed officials to ensure that all essential services are not affected.

IAF, NDRF deploy teams

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have deployed over 50 teams, ships and helicopters in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Goa, Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra. As per NDRF, 53 teams are committed, 24 teams pre-deployed and 29 teams are on standby.

Heavy rains in Kerala

The Kerala government on Saturday set up 71 relief camps -- which house 2,094 people from 543 families -- after heavy rains battered the state. Several houses were washed out on Saturday while water-logging was witnessed in many parts of the state.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma