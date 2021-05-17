Cyclone Tauktae LIVE Updates: For Monday, the weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in Maharashtra's north Konkan, Mumbai, Thane and Palghar. Extremely heavy rain is also predicted in Raigad.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Cyclone Tauktae, the first cyclonic storm of 2021, has claimed eight lives so far -- four in Karnataka and two each in Kerala and Goa -- as it intensified further into a "very severe cyclonic storm". Estimated to arrive with a wind speed of over 150 kmph, Tauktae, a name given by Myanmar, will hit the coast of Gujarat on Monday evening.

However, ahead of Gujarat, Tauktae has caused heavy destructions in Karnataka, Kerala, Goa and Maharashtra. The continuous heavy rains have led to a cut in power supply in several coastal regions while the COVID-19 vaccination drive has also been disrupted in Mumbai. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted more rains for coastal areas of Maharashtra and Goa for Monday and has issued a yellow alert, asking fishermen not to venture into the sea.

Here are the LIVE Updates from Cyclone Tauktae:

13:27 pm: UPDATE: Mumbai Airport operations closure has been extended up to 1600 hours today, says MIAL

13:14 pm: Maharashtra | One killed and two injured in Raigad due to Cyclone Taukate. 8,383 people have been shifted to a safer place, Office of District Collector in Raigad.

12:59 pm: Indian Coast Guard and Indian Navy rescue 9 people from Tug Coromandal Surrender IX which ran aground at Mulkhi Rock in Karnataka Coast. 5 people were rescued by ICG Ship Varaha and 4 were winched by IN702 of Indian Navy ex-Kochi.

12:22 pm: Spoke to Union Home Minister regarding the impact and devastation caused by the Tauktae cyclone in the state. The Home Minister inquired about the widespread damage caused by the cyclone and assured full support of all Central agencies to the State for returning to normalcy: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.

11:59 am: Gujarat: Cabinet Minister Kunvarjibhai Bavaliya visits Amreli to take stock of the preparedness.

11:29 am: A flight traveling from Chennai to Mumbai schedule at 8.15 am today was diverted to Surat, says MIAL spokesperson.

11:18 am: Tauktae Cyclone very likely to move north-northwestwards and reach Gujarat coast today evening and cross between Porbandar and Mahuva (Bhavnagar district) during 2000-2300 hours as a Very Severe Cyclonic Storm with a maximum sustained wind speed 155-165 kmph gusting to 185 kmph, says IMD.

Heavy to very heavy rains very likely at a few places with isolated extremely heavy falls in the districts of Saurashtra namely Gir Somnath, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Junagadh, Boatd and in Diu and in the districts of Gujarat region namely Valsad, Navsari and in Daman, Dadra Nagar Haveli, it added.

10:56 am:

10:45 am: Maharashtra | 536 instances of structural damages (house collapse, roof collapse, pole uprooting) reported in Sindhudurg, 61 in Ratnagiri and 2 each in Raigad and Thane districts till last night, reports ANI.

10:35 am: Moderate to intense spells of rain with gusty winds reaching 90-100 kmph is likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Raigad, Palghar, Mumbai, Thane and Ratnagiri during the next 3 hours, says IMD.

10:21 am: Gujarat: Fishing boats in Navsari float on the seashore in the wake of Cyclone Tauktae.

10:19 am: Bandra-Worli sea link in Mumbai will be closed to commute till further update. Take alternate routes, says Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

10:03 am: Just In: Due to cyclone alert, Mumbai Airport operations need to be closed from 1100 hours to 1400 hours of 17th May, says MIAL.

9:55 am: Very severe cyclonic storm is likely to move north-northwestward and reach Gujarat coast in evening hours and cross Gujarat coast between Porbandar and Mahuva during night as the storm with maximum sustained wind speed of 155-165 kmph gusting to 185 kmph, says Meteorological Centre.

9:30 am: IFB Jesus stranded 35 NM off Kochi India Coast Guard ship Aryaman rescued Boat with 12 crew. Boat was taken under tow by ICG ship braving rough seas and brought to Kochi on 16 May. All crew members are safe, says Indian Coast Guard.

8:55 am: Also Read -- Cyclone Tauktae: Power supply hit, COVID vaccination suspended as heavy rains batter K'taka, Maha, Goa | Top Developments

8:50 am: Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has said that it has deployed over 50 teams in Gujarat in view of Tauktae.

"By the evening or late night, 50 teams will reach Gujarat. We are constantly working on evacuation and awareness generation," said NDRF Director General SN Pradhan on Sunday.

8:45 am: Amid the warning from the IMD, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has suspended the COVID-19 vaccination drive in Mumbai. It, however, has said that the vaccination drive will begin again from Tuesday.

8:40 am: For Monday, the weather department has predicted heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in north Konkan, Mumbai, Thane and Palghar. Extremely heavy rain is also predicted in Raigad.

8:35 am: Ahead of Gujarat, Tauktae has caused heavy damages in Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Goa, leaving six people dead, damaging hundreds of houses, uprooting electricity poles and trees.

8:30 am: Cyclone Tauktae is expected to hit Gujarat on Tuesday morning with a wind speed of 155 to 165 kmph, the IMD has warned.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma