Cyclone Tauktae Latest Updates: The IMD has issued a red alert for five districts of Kerala -- Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Ernakulam.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday warned that the cyclonic disturbance over the Arabian Sea and the Lakshadweep Islands will intensify into a cyclonic storm -- Tauktae -- by Sunday, leading to heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Kerala, Maharashtra and Gujarat.

"It [Cyclonic formation] is very likely to intensify into a deep depression during the next 12 hours and into a cyclonic storm [Cyclone Tauktae] during the subsequent 12 hours. It is very likely to intensify further. It is very likely to move initially north-northeastwards till today evening. It would then move north-northwestwards and reach near Gujarat coast by May 18 morning," it said.

Here are five things you need to know about cyclone Tauktae:

1. The IMD has predicted that cyclone Tauktae, a name given Myanmar which means "gecko", will cause the maximum damage in Kerala. It has also issued a red alert for five districts of the state -- Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Ernakulam.

2. An orange alert has also been issued for seven districts of Kerala -- Kottayam, Idukki, Thrissur, Malappuram, Palakkad, Kozhikode and Wayanad.

3. Cyclone Tauktae would also lead to heavy rainfall in Mumbai, Thane, Goa and other parts of south Konkan over the next few days. According to the IMD, 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm rainfall in 24 hours is considered heavy.

4. As per IMD, heavy to very heavy rainfall is also predicted in parts of coastal and South Interior Karnataka from May 14.

5. Looking at the situation, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has dispatched 53 teams in five states -- Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Gujarat and Maharashtra -- to handle any untoward situation caused by cyclone Tauktae.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma