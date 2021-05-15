Cyclone Tauktae: Cyclone has already hit the coastal region of Karnataka, resulting in heavy rainfall, especially in Dakshina Kannada district.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on Saturday held a crucial meet to review the preparations to deal with Cyclone Tauktae which is predicted to hit the Gujarat coast on May 18.

Chairing the meeting, PM Modi asked the officials to take all measures to ensure people are safely evacuated. He also directed that all essential services like power, telecommunications, health and drinking water should not be affected.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning that cyclone Tauktae has intensified and is heading towards the coast of Gujarat and the Union Territory of Daman and Diu and Dadra and Nagar Haveli.

However, it has said that the impact of Tauktae will also be felt in the southeast, east-central, and the northeast Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep islands, Maldives area. Here are the top recent developments:

Cyclone Tauktae hits Karnataka coast

Cyclone Tauktae has already hit the coastal region of Karnataka, resulting in heavy rainfall, especially in Dakshina Kannada district. Heavy to very heavy rainfall in predicted in Ghat region - Belagavi, Chikkamgaluru, Dakshin Kannada, Hassan, Kodagu, Shivamogga, Udupi, and Uttar Kannada districts on Sunday.



Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin orders to bring 82 fishing boats

Chief Minister MK Stalin on Saturday ordered officials to bring ashore 82 finishing boats struck in the deep sea. The Chief Minister asked various department officials to stay alert to meet any causality that may arise. He has also stationed four teams of the National Disaster Response Force in Madurai, 2 teams in Coimbatore and Nilgiris. State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) has also been made ready to carry out rescue work in the affected area.

Patients from Jumbo COVID Centre to be shifted to Mumbai

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar on Monday said that all patients from the Jumbo COVID Centres are considered to be shifted to Mumbai soon.

Goa gears up for Cyclone Tauktae

NDRF has arrived to access the situation in Gao which is predicted to witness a severe cyclonic storm from May 15 to May 17 with wind speed in the range of 100 to 175 km per hour.

AAI yet to take a decision on closing airports

The Airports Authority of India is yet to decide on whether airports will be closed or not since they say no clarity is given about the most affected areas due to the disaster.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha