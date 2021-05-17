The IMD has said that Tauktae, a name given by Maynmar, will lead to heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in isolated parts of Gujarat with powerful winds blowing at a speed of 185 kilometres per hour.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: With cyclone Tautkae intensifying into a "very severe cyclonic storm", the Indian Army on Monday said that its 180 teams and nine engineer task forces have been kept on standby in Gujarat to face any contingency. The Army said that it has identified the areas where damage is likely to be higher, adding that it is focusing on saving lives and speedy clearance of routes.

"Sector commanders and Divisional HQ (headquarter) are in touch with District Collectors and the Revenue Commissioner who is the nodal agency for relief activities in Gujarat," the Army said in a statement.

Cyclone Tauktae, the first cyclonic storm of 2021, was earlier expected to hit the coast of Gujarat and the union territory (UT) of Daman and Diu on Tuesday. However, the storm is moving faster than what the weather experts had predicted and will reach its destination on late Monday night.

Looking at IMD's warning, the Gujarat government has shifted over 1.5 lakh people from low-lying coastal areas. It also said that COVID-19 patients in several hospitals have also been shifted to other places to ensure uninterrupted treatment.

"This will be the most severe cyclone to hit Gujarat in at least 20 years. This can be compared with the 1998 cyclone that hit Kandla and inflicted heavy damage," state revenue secretary Pankaj Kumar told Reuters.

Severe damage in Maharashtra

Tauktae has also caused severe damage in Maharashtra, especially in Mumbai, where water-logging was reported in several areas while trees and many electricity poles were uprooted due to the strong winds. So far, six people have been killed in Maharashtra's Konkan region in separate incidents.

Of the six, three persons died in Raigad district, a sailor in Sindhudurg district while two persons were killed in Navi Mumbai and Ulhasnagar after trees fell on them, in Thane district, the officials said.

Due to the heavy rains, the Mumbai Airport also suspended all air services to 8 pm from 8 pm. Mumbai airport, which is the second busiest aerodrome in the country, is reportedly operating around 250 flights in a day due to low passenger demand amid the deadly and more virulent second wave of the pandemic.

The Maharashtra government has said that it has shifted thousands of people living in coastal areas to safety. It also said that COVID-19 patients have been evacuated to make-shift facilities, adding that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has reviewed the situation in the state.

PM Modi speaks to 4 CMs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday also held a telephonic conversation with chief ministers of Maharashtra, Gujarat and Goa besides the lieutenant governor of Daman and Diu regarding preparation and response to deal with Tauktae. PM Modi, during the telephone conversation, assured the state governments of all possible help.

Navy, Coast Guard on rescue operation

The Indian Navy and the Coast Guard on Monday carried out multiple rescue operations in Maharashtra and other affected states. The Navy said that it has deployed three of its frontline warships after receiving messages to rescue over 400 people onboard two barges off the Mumbai coast because of cyclone Tauktae.

Meanwhile, the Indian Coast Guard said it rescued 12 fishermen stranded around 35 nautical miles off the Kochi coast amid rough seas due to the cyclone on the night of May 16.

(With inputs from PTI)

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma