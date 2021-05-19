Cyclone Tauktae: Over 16,000 houses were damaged, more than 40,000 trees and over 70,000 electric poles uprooted, while 5,951 villages faced total power blackout due to the cyclonic storm in Gujarat.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: As many as 13 people were killed in Gujarat as cyclone Tauktae battered parts of the state and left behind a trail of destruction along the coast, uprooting electric poles, trees and damaging thousands of houses and roads. In what was one of the worst cyclones that hit the state of Gujarat, Tauktae triggered heavy rains in many parts along its way from the Saurashtra coast to North Gujarat with as many as 46 talukas receiving over 100 mm of downpour, while 12 of them recorded 150 mm to 175 mm of rains.

Tauktae, characterised as an extremely severe cyclonic storm on Monday, has now weakened into a "cyclonic storm" and will gradually become a "deep depression" as it moves northwards, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Even as Tauktae's intensity weakened, it left behind a trail of destruction with as many as 13 people losing their lives in different parts of Gujarat, including Bhavnagar, Rajkot, Patan, Amreli and Valsad. Over 16,000 houses were damaged, more than 40,000 trees and over 70,000 electric poles uprooted, while 5,951 villages faced total power blackout due to the cyclonic storm in Gujarat.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also visit Gujarat and Diu today to review the situation and damage caused by Cyclone Tauktae. The Prime Minister will leave Delhi at 9.30 am today and land at Bhavnagar from where he will proceed for an aerial survey of Una, Diu, Jafarabad and Mahuva. He will also hold a review meeting at Ahmedabad after the aerial survey.

Meanwhile, Delhi and its adjoining areas also received light spells of rain on Wednesday under the impact of cyclone Tauktae which has now moved north-northeastwards across Rajasthan to west Uttar Pradesh after making landfall in Gujarat yesterday. The rain brought down the temperature in the national capital to 23 degrees Celsius. Cyclone Tauktae has impacted the weather conditions in several parts of Northern India.

Delhi: The national capital receives light spells of rain, visuals from Minto Road and Connaught Place.



As per IMD's weather forecast, Delhi to experience 'generally cloudy sky with heavy rain today'.

"Deep Depression (Remnant of Tauktae) weakened into depression over South Rajasthan and adjoining Gujarat region at 0530 hours IST of the 19th May 2021. It is about 60 km west-southwest of Udaipur. To weaken gradually into a Well-marked low-pressure area during next 12 hours," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed on Twitter.

Deep Depression (Remnant of Tauktae) weakened into depression over South Rajasthan and adjoining Gujarat region at 0530 hours IST of the 19th May, 2021. It is about 60 km west-southwest of Udaipur. To weaken gradually into a Well marked low pressure area during next 12 hours.

Earlier today, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with a speed of 30-40 Km/h would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of the entire Delhi and parts of western Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan.

"Light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 kph would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi and NCR (Badurgarh, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Noida) Panipat, Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Sambhal, Amroha, Siyana, Chandausi, Bahajoi, Sahaswan, Narora, Debai, Anupshahar, Jahangirabad, Bulandshahar, Gulaoti, Shikohabad, Firozabad, Tundla, Etah, Kasganj, Jalesar, Sikandra Rao, Hathras, Iglas, Aligarh, Khair, Atrauli, Jattari, Khurja, Jajau, Agra, Muzaffarnagar, Bijnor, Mathura, Raya, Barsana, Nandgaon (U.P.) Viratnagar, Kotputli, Khairthal, Bhiwari, Mahandipur Balaji, Mahawa, Nadbai, Nagaur, Alwar, Bharatpur, Deeg (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours," the IMD informed through its official Twitter handle.

19-05-2021; 0630 IST; Light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 30-40 Km/h would continue to occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi & NCR (Badurgarh, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Noida) Panipat, Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) May 19, 2021

As the cyclone Tauktae causes severe damage to property and lives, the Indian Navy continues its search and rescue operations, providing relief to the affected people.

