Cyclone Sitrang Likely To Hit Odisha Coast By Weekend, 7 Districts On Alert; Landfall Location Unclear

THE INDIA Meteorological Department has issued an alert forecasting a possible formation of a cyclonic storm off the Odisha coast this weekend. The IMD on Tuesday said that a low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast Bay of Bengal over the next 48 hours, which is expected to intensify further into a cyclonic storm over the west-central Bay of Bengal. After its formation, the cyclonic storm will be called Cyclone Sitrang.

Odisha has encountered at least three major storms in 2021, including ‘Yaas' (May), ‘Gulab' (September) and ‘Jawad' (December). In wake of the possible cyclonic storm, Odisha’s special relief commissioner, Pradeep Kumar Jena wrote to seven district collectors to maintain a high alert and take proactive precautions to evacuate people if the need arises. Ganjam, Khordha, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Bhadrak, Kendrapara and Balasore are the districts likely to be affected by the cyclonic storm.

"The cyclonic circulation over north Andaman sea and neighbourhood persisted over the same region extending up to mid tropospheric levels at 8.30am today. Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form over the southeast and adjoining east-central Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and concentrate into a depression by the morning of October 22 over the Bay of Bengal. It is very likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm over west-central Bay of Bengal during the subsequent 48 hours," Jena said in his letter.

In a statement, the IMD's Bhubaneswar Centre said that cyclonic circulation formed over the south Andaman Sea and the neighbourhood on Monday now lay over the north Andaman Sea and neighbourhood. The cyclone is likely to develop over the west-central Bay of Bengal around the weekend and is expected to impact the north Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal and Odisha coasts even as its landfall location was unclear yet, the IMD said.

"A low-pressure area is likely to form over the southeast and adjoining eastcentral Bay of Bengal over the next 48 hours. It is likely to move west-northweswards and concentrate into a depression by October 22 morning over the central Bay of Bengal. It is very likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm over west-central BoB subsequently," the IMD said.

The weather office has advised fishermen not to venture into deep sea areas of west central adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal from October 22 morning onwards till further notice. Meanwhile, the impending cyclone has left farmers in the coastal districts of Odisha worried over its impact on standing paddy crops. Many farmers are now contemplating harvesting the standing crops.