Cyclone Sitrang: Heavy Rain Likely In West Bengal, Odisha As Deep Depression Intensifies

High tide waves due to the formation of a cyclone in the Bay of Bengal, in East Medinipur. (File image for representation/ ANI)

A DEEP depression over Bay of Bengal is expected to intensify into Cyclone Sitrang by Sunday evening. It is very likely to bring heavy rain in coastal districts of West Bengal and Odisha, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said.

As the cyclone is expected to cause heavy rain and wind gusts up to 100 kmph, it may dampen Kali Puja and Diwali festivities in large parts of the West Bengal. In Odisha too, the IMD has issued a ‘yellow' warning for heavy rainfall at one or two places.

Here are the latest updates on Cyclone Sitrang:

- The name ‘Sitrang' has been suggested for the cyclone by Thailand.

- The weather system lay 700 km south of Sagar Island on Sunday morning. Moving in a northwestward direction, it is very likely to recurve in a northeastward direction and cross the Bangladesh coast between Tinkona Island and Sandwip around early morning on Monday.

- Heavy to very heavy rain is expected in coastal districts of South 24 Parganas, North 24 Parganas, East and West Midnapore on Monday. Kolkata, Howrah and Hooghly will also be affected and are likely to receive moderate rain on Monday and Tuesday. On Tuesday too heavy rain can be expected in North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas and Nadia.

- Coastal North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas may experience winds reaching speeds of 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph on Monday and speeds of 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph on Tuesday. Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly and West Midnapore are likely to be affected by winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph on Monday, and 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph on Tuesday.

- The Met department also warned that wind speed over sea areas will reach 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph in north Bay of Bengal. It asked fishermen not to venture into the sea, advised suspension of ferry services in Sunderbans and waterbound tourist activities at seaside resort towns of Digha, Mandarmoni, Shankarpur, Bakkhali and Sagar on Monday and Tuesday.

- In Odisha, the IMD has issued a ‘yellow' warning for heavy rainfall (7-11cm) at one or two places over the districts of Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur and Puri till Monday morning.

- The Met department warned of heavy rainfall at one or two places over Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, and Cuttack from Monday morning to Tuesday morning.

- The Odisha government said it is prepared for any possible situation arising out heavy rain on Monday and Tuesday, when the cyclone passes parallel to the state's coast.